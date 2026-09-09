The biggest change is how users can communicate their visual ideas.

Announced on September 08, 2026, the new release focuses on something users have increasingly wanted from image generation tools: not just the ability to create an image from a description, but much better control over what happens to that image afterwards.

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Images 2.5, the company's latest major upgrade to image creation and editing inside ChatGPT.

Instead of explaining every detail through a long text prompt, ChatGPT Images 2.5 lets users draw a rough sketch directly in ChatGPT and use it as a guide for the final image.

OpenAI calls the feature Sketch, and it can be accessed by typing @Sketch in ChatGPT.

Key Features And Core Upgrades

Latency has been cut in half compared to the previous version, allowing rapid, near-instant design iterations.

The model excels at keeping the core traits of people, pets or products recognisable when placing them into entirely new styles, backdrops or genres.

Users can type @Sketch to draw concepts directly in the chat interface, using quick doodles to guide the final output's composition and structure.

Instead of writing complex textual descriptions for revisions, users can drop comment pins directly onto an image region to point out exactly what needs editing.

Built-in structural presets allow creators to quickly generate structured layouts optimised for merch, posters, and professional graphics.

Shared links can now include the precise text recipe used to make an image, allowing other users to swap in their own subject photos while retaining the original visual composition.

The Evolution Of ChatGPT Images From Earlier Versions To 2.5

In December 2025, OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT Images experience, powered by GPT Image 1.5, focusing on precise editing, instruction following, text rendering, and faster generation.

OpenAI said that version could generate images up to four times faster than its predecessor.

Then, in April 2026, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Images 2.0.

That release improved image generation, world knowledge, instruction following, and complex visual details.

It also introduced an 'images with thinking' capability that could spend additional time planning and refining an image.

Images 2.5 now shifts the emphasis further toward control, consistency, and interaction.

API Availability For Developers

For developers looking to integrate ChatGPT Images 2.5 into their workflows, OpenAI has released two distinct model variants via the API, tailored to different production needs.

GPT-Image-2.5 Flare

Optimised for ultra-high-speed delivery. This model is built for real-time applications and rapid iterations where speed is the highest priority.

GPT-Image-2.5 Sunburst

Optimised for the ultimate precision and high-fidelity creative output. This model takes slightly longer to generate but excels at handling complex textures, detailed text rendering, and intricate scene logic.

App And Web Platforms

The update is fully integrated across all primary user interfaces, allowing users to access it directly through the standard ChatGPT web interface using any browser.

It is also fully integrated into the official ChatGPT desktop applications for macOS and Windows, while rolling out globally across the official ChatGPT mobile applications for iOS and Android devices.

Eligible User Tiers

OpenAI has made the feature universally available across all membership levels, including free accounts and paid subscriptions such as Plus and Team tiers.

Corporate and enterprise users within ChatGPT work have full access to the updated canvas controls, while developers using Codex workspaces can leverage the upgraded rendering capabilities.

ChatGPT Images 2.5 is not simply about generating a better-looking picture.

Its bigger promise is giving users more control over the picture they are trying to create.

The real test now will be how consistently these improvements perform in everyday use.

If Images 2.5 delivers on OpenAI's promises, the shift from simply generating images to working on images conversationally could become the most important part of this release.