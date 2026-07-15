According to reports, the project remains in development and has been described internally as a "human-like AI companion" intended to function as a physical extension of ChatGPT.

Rather than launching a smartphone or a traditional smart speaker, the company is said to be developing a screen-free AI companion designed to bring ChatGPT into everyday life through natural, personalized interactions.

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to enter the consumer hardware market with a completely new kind of artificial intelligence device.

If released, it would mark OpenAI's first major consumer hardware product and represent a significant step toward building its own AI ecosystem beyond software applications and web services.

A different approach to AI hardware

Unlike existing smart speakers that primarily respond to voice commands, OpenAI's reported device is expected to focus on long-term personalization.

The AI companion would gradually learn about its owner, allowing it to deliver increasingly relevant and contextual responses over time instead of simply answering one-off questions.

The device is expected to integrate closely with ChatGPT while connecting with other AI-powered services throughout the home.

Reports suggest it could access information from a user's digital life - including emails, calendars, and other connected services, with permission, enabling it to provide more personalized assistance for everyday tasks.

Designed to feel more like a companion

Sources familiar with the project claim the device will include mechanical components capable of moving independently, giving it a more lifelike presence than conventional voice assistants.

Rather than functioning as another smart speaker, the product is reportedly being designed to create a more engaging, human-like interaction, making it feel like a companion rather than a standard electronic gadget.

The emphasis is on conversation, contextual awareness, and proactive assistance rather than on simple voice-command execution.

Former Apple engineers are reportedly involved

The project has reportedly attracted several engineers who previously worked at Apple and contributed to the development of products such as the iPhone and Mac.

Their involvement has fuelled speculation that OpenAI is aiming to create an entirely new category of AI-first consumer hardware instead of competing directly in the already crowded smartphone market.

OpenAI has previously been linked to rumours that it is developing its own phone. Still, the latest reports suggest the company is instead focusing on a standalone AI device that complements existing consumer electronics rather than replacing them.

Expected features

While OpenAI has not officially confirmed the product or its specifications, reports suggest the device could include:

Natural AI conversations powered by ChatGPT

Long-term personalization based on user preferences

Smart home device control

Media playback, including music and podcasts

Messaging and everyday productivity assistance

Context-aware responses using connected apps and services

Portable, screen-free design for use around the home

Potential launch in 2027

According to the latest reports, OpenAI's first consumer AI device could launch in 2027. The portable, screen-free companion is expected to serve as an always-available AI assistant capable of answering questions, managing daily tasks, controlling connected smart home devices, playing media, and delivering highly personalized support through ChatGPT.

Although the company has yet to officially announce the device, the reported project highlights a broader trend across the technology industry, where AI companies are increasingly pairing advanced language models with purpose-built hardware to create more intuitive and immersive user experiences.

If the project reaches the market, it could become one of the AI-first consumer devices designed around conversation and personalization rather than screens.