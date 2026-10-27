The company says GPT-6.1 Terra offers a better balance of speed, performance and affordability, making it suitable for businesses and developers looking to automate repetitive, high-volume tasks.

Announced on October 26, the model improves computer use, writing quality, and coding performance compared with its predecessor, GPT-5.6 Terra.

OpenAI has introduced GPT-6.1 Terra, a new AI model designed to handle computer-based tasks, visual reasoning and everyday professional work at a lower cost.

These include processing invoices, entering information into accounting software, interpreting technical drawings, filling out digital forms and editing videos.

OpenAI has also reduced the model's standard API pricing by 50% compared with GPT-5.6 Terra and GPT-6.1 Sol. The new model is available to eligible Plus, Pro, Enterprise and Edu users through ChatGPT Work and Codex. Developers can also access it through the OpenAI API using the model identifier gpt-6.1-terra.

GPT-6.1 Terra: Pricing and Availability

GPT-6.1 Terra is designed for users who need an AI model capable of interacting with software interfaces and completing multi-step tasks without the higher costs associated with more powerful models.

OpenAI's standard API pricing is as follows:

API Usage Price Specification Details Input tokens $1 per million tokens Cached input tokens $0.05 per million tokens Output tokens $5 per million tokens

According to OpenAI, these rates are 50% lower than the standard API prices for GPT-5.6 Terra and GPT-6.1 Sol.

The model also offers greater value for users working through ChatGPT Work and Codex. The company says the same usage allowance can cover more tasks with GPT-6.1 Terra than with GPT-5.6 Terra, and substantially more than with GPT-6.1 Sol or GPT-6 Astra.

Improved Computer Use and Visual Reasoning

One of the main features of GPT-6.1 Terra is its ability to understand visual information and interact with computer applications to complete tasks.

The model is designed to handle workflows such as reading documents, interpreting technical drawings, filling out forms and working across software applications. These capabilities could help businesses automate repetitive administrative tasks while reducing manual work.

In the Agents' Last Exam benchmark, which evaluates an AI model's ability to complete professional tasks using computers, GPT-6.1 Terra scored 15 percentage points higher than GPT-5.6 Terra at medium reasoning effort, according to OpenAI.

The company also reported achieving this improvement at about one-third of the cost.

The model also performed strongly on visual reasoning tests. On the MMMU-Pro benchmark, GPT-6.1 Terra outperformed GPT-5.6 Terra and came close to more capable models, including GPT-6 Astra and GPT-6.1 Sol, at substantially lower cost.

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GPT-6.1 Terra Performance on Desktop Tasks

OpenAI also evaluated the model using OSWorld 2.1, a benchmark that measures how well AI agents operate desktop applications to complete multi-step tasks.

These tasks can involve using software to create a 3D model from a technical drawing or carrying out a sequence of actions across different applications.

OpenAI reported that GPT-6.1 Terra scored 53.8% on OSWorld 2.1 at low reasoning effort. The company said this exceeded the score achieved by its predecessor at maximum reasoning effort, despite the earlier model requiring more resources.

The results suggest that GPT-6.1 Terra can handle certain computer-use workflows more efficiently, although actual performance will depend on the task, application and operating conditions.

Better Accuracy and Coding Capabilities

Beyond computer use, OpenAI says GPT-6.1 Terra improves factual accuracy and software engineering.

On an internal benchmark involving difficult prompts designed to trigger errors, the model's error rate at low reasoning effort fell from 53.6% with GPT-5.6 Terra to 16.7%. At maximum reasoning effort, the error rate dropped to 4.3%, an improvement of 18 percentage points over its predecessor.

OpenAI also reported gains on Terminal-Bench 4.0, which tests the problem-solving capabilities of coding agents working through command-line environments.

At maximum reasoning effort, GPT-6.1 Terra solved 50.3% of the benchmark's tasks, compared with GPT-5.6 Terra's published score of 21.5%.

However, OpenAI noted that GPT-6.1 Sol and GPT-6 Astra remain better choices for some of the most complex coding tasks.

Safety and Resistance to Malicious Instructions

OpenAI says GPT-6.1 Terra incorporates alignment improvements from the GPT-6 series, focusing on following user instructions, staying within the intended scope of a task, and communicating limitations clearly.

The company also tested the model against prompt-injection attacks, in which malicious instructions attempt to divert an AI system from its original task. According to OpenAI, GPT-6.1 Terra demonstrated strong resistance to these attempts.

Under OpenAI's Preparedness Framework, the model meets the Critical threshold for cybersecurity capabilities. It uses the same core safeguards approach as GPT-6 Astra and GPT-6.1 Sol, with updated safety components designed for the model.