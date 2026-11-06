OpenAI Images 2.6 Launched With 50% Faster Image Generation

One of its most interesting additions is the ability to turn images and creative ideas into animated GIFs.

Announced on November 4, 2026, the latest release focuses on two things that matter to everyday creators and professional designers: faster image generation and easier refinement without losing important details.

OpenAI has introduced Images 2.6, bringing a fresh set of improvements to image creation and editing.

The update is available through ChatGPT and Codex, while developers can access two new versions through OpenAI: GPT-Image-2.6 Flare and GPT-Image-2.6 Sunburst.

Along with faster image generation, the release introduces more precise editing controls, SVG exports for developers, and improved consistency when making repeated changes to an image.

The announcement is particularly interesting because image-generation tools are no longer used only to create attractive pictures.

Businesses, designers, marketers, social media creators, and developers increasingly rely on them to produce product visuals, advertisements, illustrations, and other creative materials.

With Images 2.6, OpenAI is trying to make that process quicker and more practical.

Key Upgrades For Users

50% Faster Generation

The engine generates images twice as fast as the previous version, significantly cutting down wait times.

Animated GIF Generation

Text prompts, photographs, or sketches can be converted into short, looping animations.

The interface lets you adjust animation speed, edit specific frames, and export files directly.

Persistent Reference Images

Specific photos, like a recurring character, a person, or a pet, can be saved and tagged directly within a profile.

This maintains visual consistency across entirely new scenes without requiring repeated file uploads.

SVG Vector Exports

Generate graphic and illustration exports as SVG vector files, allowing infinite resizing without losing sharpness or pixelating.

Dual API Models For Developers

GPT-Image-2.6 Flare

Optimised for speed and rapid prototyping.

At the lowest quality tier, Flare generates images in approximately six seconds.

The architecture prioritises quick rendering and layout quality for professional graphics like advertisements and posters.

GPT-Image-2.6 Sunburst

Optimised for visual fidelity and strict consistency.

Sunburst targets iterative editing workflows, ensuring specific details remain fixed and accurate from image to image.

OpenAI Images 2.6 vs Google Gemini Nano Banana

Google's Nano Banana image-generation family is a key competitor in this market.

Google's image tools are particularly relevant for people who want to generate images and make changes using conversational instructions.

They also provide image editing capabilities and integration with Google's broader ecosystem.

OpenAI Images 2.6 takes a similar conversational approach but emphasises faster generation, GIF creation, and preserving details across repeated edits.

The addition of API-based SVG output and image markup also gives Images 2.6 useful options for developers who want to integrate image creation into their applications.

Image 2.6 represents an important step in OpenAI's image-generation development.

By bringing faster generation, more precise editing, GIF creation, and additional API capabilities into one release, the company is making a stronger case for using its image tools in both everyday creative work and professional production.