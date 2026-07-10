OpenAI has officially announced the global rollout of its GPT 5.6 family of AI models, introducing three variants - Sol, Terra and Luna, alongside a new generation of real-time voice models called GPT Live.
The announcement follows a limited preview that was initially available only to a small group of trusted partners as part of a government evaluation process.
The rollout is beginning globally across ChatGPT, Codex and the OpenAI API, with full availability expected within 24 hours.
Three GPT 5.6 models
The GPT 5.6 family is designed to serve different performance and pricing needs.
GPT 5.6 Sol - OpenAI's flagship and most capable model
GPT 5.6 Terra - Lower-cost model with performance comparable to GPT 5.5
GPT 5.6 Luna - Fastest and most affordable option for high-volume workloads
According to OpenAI, GPT 5.6 Sol delivers significant improvements across coding, biology, cybersecurity, reasoning and professional productivity tasks.
GPT Live enables natural conversations
OpenAI also introduced GPT Live, a new voice model capable of listening and speaking simultaneously.
Unlike traditional voice assistants that wait for users to finish speaking, GPT Live allows more fluid back-and-forth conversations, making interactions feel closer to speaking with another person.
The company is rolling out two versions globally:
GPT Live 1
GPT Live 1 Mini
Better coding and reasoning performance
OpenAI says GPT 5.6 Sol sets a new benchmark on the Artificial Analysis Coding Agent Index.
The company claims the model:
Achieves state-of-the-art coding performance
Scores 80 on the Coding Agent Index
Performs better while using less than half the output tokens
Completes tasks in less than half the time
Costs roughly one-third compared to competing frontier models
The improvements extend beyond software development into scientific research, cybersecurity and complex reasoning tasks.
Major upgrade for ChatGPT Work
GPT 5.6 introduces substantial improvements for professional workflows inside ChatGPT Work.
The model can transform information from services such as:
Slack
Notion
Microsoft 365
Google Drive
into polished documents, reports, spreadsheets and presentations with minimal user input.
OpenAI says GPT 5.6 understands messy business documents and converts them into structured, shareable outputs suitable for workplace collaboration.
Smarter presentation creation
One of GPT 5.6's biggest upgrades is its ability to generate fully editable presentations.
The model can:
Create complete slide decks from prompts
Follow existing corporate templates
Understand typography, layouts, spacing and colour schemes
Replicate Slide Master formatting
Maintain consistent design across presentations
Generate professional charts and structured visual narratives
OpenAI says GPT 5.6 follows reference presentations more accurately than GPT 5.5, producing cleaner layouts and more polished results.
Improved documents and spreadsheets
Beyond presentations, GPT 5.6 enhances document and spreadsheet generation with:
These improvements are aimed at enterprise users, analysts and professionals handling large volumes of business content.
New pricing
OpenAI has introduced updated API pricing for GPT 5.6.
Better prompt caching
GPT 5.6 also improves prompt caching for developers.
New features include:
Predictable cache behaviour
Explicit cache breakpoints
Minimum cache lifetime of 30 minutes
Cache writes are billed at 1.25× the normal input rate
Cached input reads continue receiving a 90% discount
These enhancements are expected to reduce latency and operating costs for applications that make repeated API requests.
Government review before public rollout
The public release follows OpenAI's decision in June to provide GPT 5.6 to a limited group of organisations participating in a U.S. government evaluation programme.
The programme was introduced following an executive order encouraging frontier AI developers to submit advanced models for capability assessments before wider deployment voluntarily.
OpenAI says it is working with government agencies to establish a repeatable framework for evaluating future frontier AI models while continuing to expand public access.
With GPT 5.6 and GPT Live now rolling out worldwide, OpenAI is positioning the new generation of models as a significant upgrade for coding, enterprise productivity, real-time voice interactions and AI-powered content creation across ChatGPT and its developer platform.