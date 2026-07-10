The rollout is beginning globally across ChatGPT, Codex and the OpenAI API , with full availability expected within 24 hours.

The announcement follows a limited preview that was initially available only to a small group of trusted partners as part of a government evaluation process.

OpenAI has officially announced the global rollout of its GPT 5.6 family of AI models, introducing three variants - Sol, Terra and Luna, alongside a new generation of real-time voice models called GPT Live .

Three GPT 5.6 models

The GPT 5.6 family is designed to serve different performance and pricing needs.

GPT 5.6 Sol - OpenAI's flagship and most capable model

GPT 5.6 Terra - Lower-cost model with performance comparable to GPT 5.5

GPT 5.6 Luna - Fastest and most affordable option for high-volume workloads

According to OpenAI, GPT 5.6 Sol delivers significant improvements across coding, biology, cybersecurity, reasoning and professional productivity tasks.

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GPT Live enables natural conversations

OpenAI also introduced GPT Live, a new voice model capable of listening and speaking simultaneously.

Unlike traditional voice assistants that wait for users to finish speaking, GPT Live allows more fluid back-and-forth conversations, making interactions feel closer to speaking with another person.

The company is rolling out two versions globally:

GPT Live 1

GPT Live 1 Mini

Better coding and reasoning performance

OpenAI says GPT 5.6 Sol sets a new benchmark on the Artificial Analysis Coding Agent Index.

The company claims the model:

Achieves state-of-the-art coding performance

Scores 80 on the Coding Agent Index

Performs better while using less than half the output tokens

Completes tasks in less than half the time

Costs roughly one-third compared to competing frontier models

The improvements extend beyond software development into scientific research, cybersecurity and complex reasoning tasks.

Major upgrade for ChatGPT Work

GPT 5.6 introduces substantial improvements for professional workflows inside ChatGPT Work.

The model can transform information from services such as:

Slack

Notion

Microsoft 365

Google Drive

into polished documents, reports, spreadsheets and presentations with minimal user input.

OpenAI says GPT 5.6 understands messy business documents and converts them into structured, shareable outputs suitable for workplace collaboration.

Smarter presentation creation

One of GPT 5.6's biggest upgrades is its ability to generate fully editable presentations.

The model can:

Create complete slide decks from prompts

Follow existing corporate templates

Understand typography, layouts, spacing and colour schemes

Replicate Slide Master formatting

Maintain consistent design across presentations

Generate professional charts and structured visual narratives

OpenAI says GPT 5.6 follows reference presentations more accurately than GPT 5.5, producing cleaner layouts and more polished results.

Improved documents and spreadsheets

Beyond presentations, GPT 5.6 enhances document and spreadsheet generation with:

Better formatting

Improved numerical accuracy

Cleaner layouts

More consistent styling

Higher-quality tables and data organisation

These improvements are aimed at enterprise users, analysts and professionals handling large volumes of business content.

New pricing

OpenAI has introduced updated API pricing for GPT 5.6.

GPT 5.6 API Pricing Model Input (per 1M tokens) / Output (per 1M tokens) GPT 5.6 Sol $5 / $30 GPT 5.6 Terra $2.50 / $15 GPT 5.6 Luna $1 / $6

Better prompt caching

GPT 5.6 also improves prompt caching for developers.

New features include:

Predictable cache behaviour

Explicit cache breakpoints

Minimum cache lifetime of 30 minutes

Cache writes are billed at 1.25× the normal input rate

Cached input reads continue receiving a 90% discount

These enhancements are expected to reduce latency and operating costs for applications that make repeated API requests.

Government review before public rollout

The public release follows OpenAI's decision in June to provide GPT 5.6 to a limited group of organisations participating in a U.S. government evaluation programme.

The programme was introduced following an executive order encouraging frontier AI developers to submit advanced models for capability assessments before wider deployment voluntarily.

OpenAI says it is working with government agencies to establish a repeatable framework for evaluating future frontier AI models while continuing to expand public access.

With GPT 5.6 and GPT Live now rolling out worldwide, OpenAI is positioning the new generation of models as a significant upgrade for coding, enterprise productivity, real-time voice interactions and AI-powered content creation across ChatGPT and its developer platform.