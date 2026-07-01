Rather than running AI models locally on the device, the mobile apps function as companions to the OpenClaw Gateway , a software layer that connects users to their AI agents, language models and tools.

The new apps allow users to access and manage their AI agents directly from their smartphones, eliminating the need to rely on messaging platforms or other unofficial workarounds.

OpenClaw, the open-source AI assistant that gained widespread attention earlier this year, has expanded its ecosystem with the launch of dedicated mobile applications for Android and iOS.

The gateway can be hosted on a personal computer, cloud server or any other user-controlled environment, with the smartphone serving as a convenient interface.

Once connected, users can communicate with their AI agents through both text and voice, approve pending tasks, monitor automated workflows and receive real-time notifications. This enables users to stay connected to their AI-powered automations even while away from their computers.

Device Permissions and Agent Capabilities

To expand their capabilities, the OpenClaw mobile apps support a range of device permissions, including access to the camera, location, contacts and photo library.

With user approval, AI agents can perform practical tasks such as checking calendars, sending reminders, analyzing photos or carrying out other context-aware actions.

Loading post from https://x.com/openclaw/status/2071688039114342592…

A Shift Toward Agentic AI

The launch reflects the industry's growing shift from traditional AI chatbots, which primarily respond to questions, toward agentic AI systems capable of completing real-world tasks on behalf of users, provided the necessary permissions are granted.

Since its debut, OpenClaw has been used for a wide variety of applications, including software development, meal planning and workflow automation.

While many early adopters have praised the platform for its flexibility and customization, some users have also reported inconsistent performance, underscoring the technical challenges that remain as AI agents become increasingly sophisticated.

The official smartphone apps now available, OpenClaw has taken another significant step in expanding its ecosystem. The release positions the project alongside a growing number of AI platforms focused on moving beyond simple conversations and toward intelligent task execution, bringing the vision of a personal AI assistant closer to everyday use.