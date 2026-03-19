Oppo has officially launched the Oppo A6S 5G in India on March 18, targeting the mid-range smartphone segment with a focus on battery life and performance.

The smartphone is priced at ₹18,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model costs ₹20,999. It is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo Store, and leading offline retail outlets across the country.

Offers and Availability

Customers can avail an instant cashback of ₹1,000. Additionally, Oppo is offering up to 3 months of No Cost EMI on select credit cards, including: