Technology

Oppo A6S 5G Launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset

Oppo has officially launched the Oppo A6S 5G in India on March 18, targeting the mid-range smartphone segment with a focus on battery life and performance. For users looking for long battery life and smooth everyday performance at a competitive price, the Oppo A6S 5G stands out as option in India

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Oppo A6S 5G launched in India
Oppo A6s 5G launched in India with 6500mAh battery

Oppo has officially launched the Oppo A6S 5G in India on March 18, targeting the mid-range smartphone segment with a focus on battery life and performance.

The smartphone is priced at ₹18,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model costs ₹20,999. It is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo Store, and leading offline retail outlets across the country.

Offers and Availability

Customers can avail an instant cashback of ₹1,000. Additionally, Oppo is offering up to 3 months of No Cost EMI on select credit cards, including:

  • SBI Cards

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank

  • IDFC First Bank

  • BOB Cards

  • Yes Bank

  • Federal Bank

  • DBS

The device also includes AI GameBoost for enhanced gaming performance and AI LinkBoost 3.0 for improved connectivity in crowded or weak network areas.

One of the key highlights is its massive 6500mAh battery, supported by 44W fast charging. Oppo claims the device can deliver up to 882.1 hours of standby time and around 22.4 hours of video playback. The fast charging technology can charge the battery from 1% to 41% in just 30 minutes.

Oppo A6S 5G Specifications

Display

  • 6.57-inch LCD panel

  • 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

  • Up to 1125 nits peak brightness

Processor

  • MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset

RAM & Storage

  • 4GB / 6GB RAM

  • 128GB internal storage

Operating System

  • ColorOS 15

Camera

  • Rear: 50MP (primary) + 2MP

  • Front: 5MP

Battery

  • 6500mAh battery

  • 44W fast charging

  • 1% to 41% in 30 minutes (claimed)

Connectivity

  • 5G

  • Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

  • GPS

  • USB Type-C

Audio

  • Stereo speakers

Build

  • Thickness: 8.61mm

  • Weight: 212g

Colours

  • Aurora Gold

  • Plum Purple

With a strong combination of a large 6500mAh battery, 120Hz display, and Dimensity 6300 chipset, the Oppo A6S 5G positions itself as a reliable choice in the mid-range segment. For users looking for long battery life and smooth everyday performance at a competitive price, the Oppo A6S 5G stands out as a solid option in the Indian market.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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