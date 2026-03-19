Oppo has officially launched the Oppo A6S 5G in India on March 18, targeting the mid-range smartphone segment with a focus on battery life and performance.
The smartphone is priced at ₹18,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model costs ₹20,999. It is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo Store, and leading offline retail outlets across the country.
Offers and Availability
Customers can avail an instant cashback of ₹1,000. Additionally, Oppo is offering up to 3 months of No Cost EMI on select credit cards, including:
SBI Cards
Kotak Mahindra Bank
IDFC First Bank
BOB Cards
Yes Bank
Federal Bank
DBS
The device also includes AI GameBoost for enhanced gaming performance and AI LinkBoost 3.0 for improved connectivity in crowded or weak network areas.
One of the key highlights is its massive 6500mAh battery, supported by 44W fast charging. Oppo claims the device can deliver up to 882.1 hours of standby time and around 22.4 hours of video playback. The fast charging technology can charge the battery from 1% to 41% in just 30 minutes.
Oppo A6S 5G Specifications
Display
Processor
RAM & Storage
4GB / 6GB RAM
128GB internal storage
Operating System
Camera
Battery
Connectivity
5G
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
GPS
USB Type-C
Audio
Build
Thickness: 8.61mm
Weight: 212g
Colours
With a strong combination of a large 6500mAh battery, 120Hz display, and Dimensity 6300 chipset, the Oppo A6S 5G positions itself as a reliable choice in the mid-range segment. For users looking for long battery life and smooth everyday performance at a competitive price, the Oppo A6S 5G stands out as a solid option in the Indian market.