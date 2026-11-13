What makes the launch particularly interesting is its combination of a large-capacity battery, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a durable body, and a 50-megapixel front camera.

First introduced in China in September 2026, the smartphone has gradually expanded into international markets, including the Middle East and Europe.

Oppo is taking its A-series smartphone lineup to a wider international audience with the launch of the Oppo A7 Pro 5G.

The handset is designed for people who want a smartphone that can handle everyday activities without constantly worrying about battery life.

With an upgraded camera experience, fast charging, and improved durability, the device is expected to attract attention in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.

However, the international rollout is bringing some interesting changes to the device.

Different regional versions come with different battery capacities, charging speeds and camera specifications, making the Oppo A7 Pro's global launch more interesting than a straightforward expansion into new markets.

Regional Hardware Difference

The hardware specifications of the Oppo A7 Pro 5G vary across its global, European and Chinese releases.

Both the Global variant sold in Asia and the Middle East and the Chinese variant feature an 8,000mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC wired charging.

In contrast, the European variant houses a 7400mAh battery paired with faster 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging.

For photography, the Global and European models share an identical setup comprising a 50MP ultra-wide autofocus selfie camera and a dual 50MP + 2MP rear camera system.

In contrast, the Chinese model is equipped with an 8MP wide selfie camera and a single 50MP rear camera.

Oppo A7 Pro 5G Specifications Specification Details Display Display A 6.57-inch flat AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, and up to 1,400 nits peak brightness. Processor And GPU Processor & GPU Powered by the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Memory and Storage RAM Available with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM Storage 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage Expandable Storage Expandable up to 2TB via a microSDXC card slot. Software OS Runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. Durability and Design Dimensions & Weight Measures 159.08 × 75.81 × 8.80 mm and weighs 205 grams (200 grams for the EU variant). IP Rating IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ingress protection ratings Colours Surfing Blue, Shine Titanium, and Bloom Pink Connectivity And Security Connectivity & Security Supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB, Type-C, an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, and facial recognition.

Global Rollout And Official Pricing

Availability and pricing vary by region, depending on local storage tiers and launch promotions.

It first debuted in China on September 11, 2026 at CNY 2,199 for the 6GB + 256GB trim and CNY 2,499 for the 8GB + 256GB model, before re-releasing in Malaysia in mid-September at MYR 1,699 (6GB + 256GB) and MYR 1,899 (8GB + 256GB) in Shine Titanium and Surfing Blue.

Between late September and early October 2026, it rolled out across the Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain), with UAE pricing set at AED 1,449 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and AED 1,649 for the 6GB + 256GB model alongside regional GCC starting prices from AED 1,199 equivalent.

In the Philippines, pre-orders opened on November 1, 2026, followed by general retail availability on November 11 across Surfing Blue, Shine Titanium and Bloom Pink options.

Most recently, the smartphone launched in Europe on November 12, 2026, in a single 6GB + 256GB configuration priced at €499 in Shine Titanium and Surfing Blue, with an instant €70 promotional discount on Oppo's Belgian online store, lowering the effective price to €429.

India Availability Outlook

Although the Oppo A7 Pro 5G has received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, Oppo has yet to confirm an official release date or rupee pricing for the Indian market.

However, some sources estimate that the 6GB + 256GB variant will debut around Rs 29,999 once officially announced.