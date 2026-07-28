Technology

OPPO A7 Pro Max teased with massive 10,000mAh battery ahead of launch

OPPO has teased the A7 Pro Max ahead of its China launch, confirming a massive 10,000mAh battery and revealing its official design. Leaks suggest a 6.78-inch 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chip, up to 12GB RAM, 80W fast charging, and Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Oppo A7 Pro Max
Oppo A7 Pro Max teased ahead of launch
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OPPO has officially teased the upcoming OPPO A7 Pro Max ahead of its debut in China, confirming one of the smartphone's biggest highlights, a massive 10,000mAh battery.

While the company has yet to reveal the official launch date or complete specifications, the first teaser image and previous certification listings have already painted a detailed picture of what to expect.

The teaser also marks the first official look at the handset's rear design, showcasing a light blue finish with a refreshed camera layout. At the same time, OPPO has opened pre-orders for the A7 Pro Max through its official China online store, suggesting the launch could take place in the near future.

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OPPO confirms 10,000mAh battery

The biggest announcement from OPPO is the phone's enormous 10,000mAh single-cell battery, making it one of the largest batteries expected in a mainstream smartphone.

According to the company, the battery has:

  • Typical capacity: 10,000mAh

  • Rated capacity: 9,700mAh

  • Retains at least 80% of its original capacity after 1,500 charging cycles under specified testing conditions

The battery longevity claim indicates a strong focus on long-term durability, alongside extended battery life for heavy users.

First official design revealed

The teaser image gives a clear look at the phone's rear panel.

Design highlights include:

  • Light blue color option

  • Slightly raised rectangular camera island

  • Two large vertically aligned camera rings

  • Two smaller circular cutouts beside the camera rings

  • Separate LED flash positioned on the right with "Power Flash" branding

  • Power button and volume rocker located on the right edge

The overall design follows OPPO's recent minimalist styling while retaining a prominent camera module.

Launch date still under wraps

Although OPPO has not confirmed an official launch date, the company has already started accepting pre-orders in China, indicating that the announcement is likely approaching.

More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Expected OPPO A7 Pro Max specifications

While OPPO has not officially confirmed the complete hardware, previous leaks, benchmark listings, and certification databases suggest the phone could arrive with the following specifications.

Expected OPPO A7 Pro Max Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.78-inch flat OLED display
Resolution1.5K
Refresh Rate120Hz
Fingerprint ScannerIn-display fingerprint scanner
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
Software
OSAndroid 16
UIColorOS 16
Memory and Storage
RAMUp to 12GB (12GB RAM variant spotted in benchmark listings)
StorageUp to 512GB internal storage
Cameras
Rear Cameras50MP primary camera, 2MP secondary sensor
Front Camera50MP selfie camera
Battery
Capacity (Typical)10,000mAh
Capacity (Rated)9,700mAh
Charging80W wired fast charging support
Build
Thickness8.47mm
Weight226g
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Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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