OPPO has officially teased the upcoming OPPO A7 Pro Max ahead of its debut in China, confirming one of the smartphone's biggest highlights, a massive 10,000mAh battery.

While the company has yet to reveal the official launch date or complete specifications, the first teaser image and previous certification listings have already painted a detailed picture of what to expect.

The teaser also marks the first official look at the handset's rear design, showcasing a light blue finish with a refreshed camera layout. At the same time, OPPO has opened pre-orders for the A7 Pro Max through its official China online store, suggesting the launch could take place in the near future.