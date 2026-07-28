OPPO has officially teased the upcoming OPPO A7 Pro Max ahead of its debut in China, confirming one of the smartphone's biggest highlights, a massive 10,000mAh battery.
While the company has yet to reveal the official launch date or complete specifications, the first teaser image and previous certification listings have already painted a detailed picture of what to expect.
The teaser also marks the first official look at the handset's rear design, showcasing a light blue finish with a refreshed camera layout. At the same time, OPPO has opened pre-orders for the A7 Pro Max through its official China online store, suggesting the launch could take place in the near future.
OPPO confirms 10,000mAh battery
The biggest announcement from OPPO is the phone's enormous 10,000mAh single-cell battery, making it one of the largest batteries expected in a mainstream smartphone.
According to the company, the battery has:
Typical capacity: 10,000mAh
Rated capacity: 9,700mAh
Retains at least 80% of its original capacity after 1,500 charging cycles under specified testing conditions
The battery longevity claim indicates a strong focus on long-term durability, alongside extended battery life for heavy users.
First official design revealed
The teaser image gives a clear look at the phone's rear panel.
Design highlights include:
Light blue color option
Slightly raised rectangular camera island
Two large vertically aligned camera rings
Two smaller circular cutouts beside the camera rings
Separate LED flash positioned on the right with "Power Flash" branding
Power button and volume rocker located on the right edge
The overall design follows OPPO's recent minimalist styling while retaining a prominent camera module.
Launch date still under wraps
Although OPPO has not confirmed an official launch date, the company has already started accepting pre-orders in China, indicating that the announcement is likely approaching.
More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.
Expected OPPO A7 Pro Max specifications
While OPPO has not officially confirmed the complete hardware, previous leaks, benchmark listings, and certification databases suggest the phone could arrive with the following specifications.