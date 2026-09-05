The announcement also confirmed that in China, the handset will go on sale via the Oppo China online store in three different colour options.

In a Weibo post, Oppo announced the launch date of the Oppo A7 Pro, saying it will arrive on September 11 at 10 am local time (7.30 am IST).

Oppo confirmed the launch date of its new smartphone, the Oppo A7 Pro, in China. It is scheduled to launch on September 11, and the company has revealed the design and specifications ahead of the launch.

The OPPO A7 Pro is expected to sit below the recently introduced A7 Pro Max in the company's lineup. While OPPO has not yet disclosed the complete specifications, its official teasers and certification listings have revealed several important details about the upcoming smartphone.

These details offer a glimpse of the handset's design, camera, colour, battery capacity, processor, and storage capacity. As a result, the Oppo A7 Pro is now available for pre-order on the Oppo China online store.

Display features

The handset will sport a flat OLED display, along with other AI-powered tools. The device is confirmed to ship with Oppo's latest ColorOS 16, based on Android 16 and comes with IP69K-rated protection against dust and water.

OPPO is positioning the device around durability and long battery life, making these two areas major selling points.

The device features a horizontal, pill-shaped rear camera module with a dual-camera setup and an LED flash. On the front, it sports a hole-punch display cutout for the selfie camera. The power button and volume controls will sit on the right side of the phone, while the left side remains clean.

Battery features

The Oppo A7 Pro is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, which it claims will last up to seven years. The handset is focused primarily on battery endurance.

It would likely compete with phones from brands like POCO and Realme, which are known for offering large-battery phones in the budget segment.

The handset is confirmed to go on sale in China with two different RAM and storage configurations. The company will offer it with 6GB + 256GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage.

Colour Options

The Oppo A7 Pro will be available in three colour options: Desert Brown, Every Step Blossom, and Riding the Waves.

Expected Features

The Oppo A7 Pro is expected to feature a 6.57-inch HD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OPPO A7 Pro is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.

The company will confirm the expected features and exact price on launch day and provide additional specifications and Price.