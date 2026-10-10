Oppo ColorOS 17 India Launch Set for October 13; What's New?

The company has also teased two new products for the Indian market: the Oppo Enco X4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and the Oppo Pad Mini tablet. However, their official launch dates and Indian prices have not yet been announced.

The upcoming Find X10 series is expected to be the first Oppo smartphone lineup in India to ship with ColorOS 17 out of the box.

Oppo is set to introduce ColorOS 17 in India on October 13, 2026, coinciding with the software's global unveiling. Based on Android 17, the latest operating system promises a refreshed user interface, smoother animations, improved AI-powered features and better performance.

ColorOS 17: New Design and AI Features

ColorOS 17 introduces a redesigned interface built around the Living Flow design language and luminous effects. These elements aim to make transitions between screens feel more fluid, with light-based visual responses when users interact with the interface.

One example appears in the Settings app, where quick-toggle icons illuminate when touched. Swiping between the notification panel and quick settings also triggers a curtain-like animation.

Oppo is also improving its AI Suggest feature to provide more accurate widget recommendations based on users' needs. Meanwhile, the company's Laminar Flow Engine is designed to maintain consistent speed, responsiveness and endurance during everyday use.

Together, these changes aim to deliver a smoother and more productive experience than ColorOS 16.

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Oppo Enco X4 Earbuds: Features and Specifications

Oppo has teased the Enco X4 earbuds in a white finish, accompanied by the tagline "Built for studios, tuned for you." The teaser also confirms Oppo's continued collaboration with audio brand Dynaudio.

The Enco X4 was launched in China at CNY 1,199. It features a dual-driver audio system comprising an 11mm dynamic woofer and a 6nm planar tweeter, jointly tuned with Dynaudio.

Oppo Enco X4 Specifications Specification Details Driver System 11mm dynamic woofer and 6nm planar tweeter (dual-driver) Tuning Jointly tuned with Dynaudio Noise Cancellation Adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) Playback (Single Charge) Up to 13 hours Total Battery Life (with case) Up to 53 hours IP Rating IP55 Launch Price (China) CNY 1,199

The Indian price and availability details are expected to be announced later.

Oppo Pad Mini: Compact Tablet With a Matte Display

Alongside the earbuds, Oppo has teased the Pad Mini for India. The company has confirmed that the showcased model is the matte-display edition and supports stylus input, suggesting a focus on productivity, note-taking, and creative tasks.

Oppo Pad Mini Specifications Specification Details Display 8.8-inch AMOLED Refresh Rate 144Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Battery 8,000mAh Charging 67W wired charging Launch Price (China) Starting at CNY 3,699

The tablet's compact screen and high refresh rate could appeal to users looking for a portable device for entertainment and work.

However, Oppo has yet to confirm whether the Indian version will retain all the specifications of the Chinese model.

OnePlus Devices Also Moving to ColorOS 17

The Android 17 update could also bring a major software change for OnePlus users. Reports indicate that OnePlus is moving away from OxygenOS in favour of ColorOS 17 for eligible devices, although the precise rollout strategy may vary by market.

OnePlus previously opened a closed beta programme for the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R in India. According to OnePlus Community posts, the ColorOS 17 open beta is now available for the following devices:

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13S

OnePlus 13R

Users should note that beta software may contain bugs and performance issues, and availability can depend on the device and region.

What to Expect Next

Oppo is expected to reveal more details about the software and its rollout plans. The company may also announce the India launch timelines and pricing for the Enco X4 earbuds and Pad Mini tablet.

Until then, Indian availability, prices, and final specifications for the new accessories remain unconfirmed.