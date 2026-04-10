Technology

Oppo F33 Series launches on April 15: Check Price, Specs, and Colours

The Oppo F33 series stands out with stylish colour options, a massive 7,000 mAh battery, and upgraded design, making it a strong choice for users seeking durability, long battery life, and advanced AI camera features.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Oppo F33 Series
Oppo F33 Series with stunning look

Tech enthusiasts and trend seekers have something big to look forward to this month. Fresh reports and leaks suggest that the Oppo F33 series is ready to hit the market.

This new series aims to change what people expect from a mid-range phone, focusing on massive battery life and a professional-grade selfie experience.

Launch Date and Expected Price

Oppo has officially confirmed that the F33 series will launch in India on April 15, 2026. While the company has kept some details confidential, the phones are expected to be priced competitively.

The standard Oppo F33 might start around ₹30,999, while the more powerful Oppo F33 Pro could be priced at approximately ₹35,999.

Oppo F33 Specifications
LabelValue
Display6.57-inch flat AMOLED screen
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max
Memory6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1
Battery7,000mAh
Fast Charging80W SuperVOOC
Build ProtectionIP69K (highest dust and high-pressure water resistance)
Selfie Camera16MP Ultra-Wide
Rear Camera50MP Main + 2MP Depth
Operating SystemColorOS based on Android 16
DesignOne-Piece Cold Carving built with "Starry Sea" lens module
Weight194g
AvailabilityAmazon, Oppo Store

Eye-Catching Colours and Availability

Oppo has confirmed that the F33 series will be available in three stunning and unique finishes, giving buyers more ways to express their style:

  • Misty Forest: The signature colour, featuring a 3D effect that looks like a misty pine forest.

  • Starry Blue: A deep, minimalistic blue with a subtle shine.

  • Passion Red: A bold, high-energy metallic finish that reflects light beautifully.

In terms of availability, the series will launch exclusively in India first. It is expected to be available for purchase through Amazon India, the Oppo Store, and major offline retail partners shortly after the April 15 event.

Comparing the new F33 series to the previous Oppo F31 or F27 models shows a clear improvement in almost every area. While older versions usually featured 5,000 mAh batteries, the new version features a 7,000 mAh battery.

The design has also shifted from the older circular camera modules to a more modern, rectangular "Starry Sea" look.

Why the Oppo F33 Series is the Right Choice?

Many people wonder if this phone is worth the upgrade. If a person values a phone that does not break easily and lasts for days on a single charge, this series is a top choice.

The addition of AI features like AI Portrait Glow and Dual-View Video makes the device a great tool for social media enthusiasts.

It solves the common problem of poor lighting in photos and the fear of a dead battery during a busy day. For anyone looking for a stylish phone that is as tough as it is smart, the Oppo F33 series stands out as a strong contender in 2026.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And SpecsAI Technology updateTechnology Latest News

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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