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Oppo F35 Series 5G India Launch Set for October 5, Check Specs

Oppo will launch the F35 5G and F35 Pro 5G in India on October 5 at 12 noon. The series focuses on group selfies, AI camera features and youth-centric design, with full specifications and pricing to be revealed at launch.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Oppo F35 Series
OPPO F35 Series set to launch in India on October 5
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Oppo is preparing to launch its new F35 series 5G smartphones in India, with the company confirming the launch date as October 5 at 12 noon.

The new lineup marks a decade of Oppo's F-series smartphones in the Indian market. For the latest generation, Oppo is positioning the devices around social media, photography and group selfies, using the tagline "Group Selfie Expert."

The lineup will include two smartphones, the Oppo F35 5G and Oppo F35 Pro 5G. The company has already revealed some design and camera details, while it will announce the complete specifications at launch.

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Focus on Group Selfies

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is expected to feature a wide-angle front camera to make group selfies easier.

Oppo has showcased a sample shot with the upcoming smartphone, highlighting its ability to fit more people in the frame without a selfie stick or forcing users to stretch their arms further.

The camera system will also include AI-powered imaging features, with AI camera branding visible on the rear camera module.

Design and Camera

The handset features a squarish rear camera housing with rounded corners. Oppo describes the design as a "smile curve" design, while the lens module follows a "starry sea" theme.

The company says it has used a one-piece cold-carving technique to create a smoother transition between the rear glass panel and the camera module.

The Pro model is expected to come in multiple finishes, including Orange, Marble-patterned Sky/Wave Light Blue, and Matte Charcoal/Black.

The standard Oppo F35 5G takes a slightly different approach to the rear camera design. It features a vertical pill-shaped camera island housing two camera sensors and an LED flash ring.

The phone will also introduce a soft pastel pink colour option with a feathered floral texture across the rear panel. Flat metallic-accented frames and rounded corners complete the design.

Launch and Availability

Oppo will officially unveil the F35 series 5G in India on October 5 at 12:00 PM.

The company has confirmed two models for the Indian market: the Oppo F35 5G and Oppo F35 Pro 5G.

Pricing, detailed camera specifications, chipset information, battery capacity, charging speeds, display details and other hardware specifications are expected to be revealed during the launch event.

Oppo F35 Pro 5G

  • Front camera: Wide-angle camera

  • Camera features: AI-powered imaging

  • Rear camera design: Squarish housing with rounded corners

  • Design: Smile Curve

  • Lens design: Starry Sea

  • Construction: One-piece cold-carving technique

  • Colours: Orange, Marble-patterned Sky/Wave Light Blue, Matte Charcoal/Black

  • Target audience: Social media creators and youth

Oppo F35 5G

  • Rear cameras: Dual-camera setup

  • Camera housing: Vertical pill-shaped module

  • Flash: LED flash ring

  • Special finish: Pastel Pink with feathered floral texture

  • Frame: Flat, metallic-accented frame

  • Design: Rounded corners

Price and complete specifications: To be announced at the October 5 launch.

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