The lineup will include two smartphones, the Oppo F35 5G and Oppo F35 Pro 5G. The company has already revealed some design and camera details, while it will announce the complete specifications at launch.

The new lineup marks a decade of Oppo's F-series smartphones in the Indian market. For the latest generation, Oppo is positioning the devices around social media, photography and group selfies, using the tagline "Group Selfie Expert."

Oppo is preparing to launch its new F35 series 5G smartphones in India, with the company confirming the launch date as October 5 at 12 noon.

Loading post from https://x.com/OPPOIndia/status/2104488786595852341…

Focus on Group Selfies

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is expected to feature a wide-angle front camera to make group selfies easier.

Oppo has showcased a sample shot with the upcoming smartphone, highlighting its ability to fit more people in the frame without a selfie stick or forcing users to stretch their arms further.

The camera system will also include AI-powered imaging features, with AI camera branding visible on the rear camera module.

Design and Camera

The handset features a squarish rear camera housing with rounded corners. Oppo describes the design as a "smile curve" design, while the lens module follows a "starry sea" theme.

The company says it has used a one-piece cold-carving technique to create a smoother transition between the rear glass panel and the camera module.

The Pro model is expected to come in multiple finishes, including Orange, Marble-patterned Sky/Wave Light Blue, and Matte Charcoal/Black.

The standard Oppo F35 5G takes a slightly different approach to the rear camera design. It features a vertical pill-shaped camera island housing two camera sensors and an LED flash ring.

The phone will also introduce a soft pastel pink colour option with a feathered floral texture across the rear panel. Flat metallic-accented frames and rounded corners complete the design.

Launch and Availability

Oppo will officially unveil the F35 series 5G in India on October 5 at 12:00 PM.

The company has confirmed two models for the Indian market: the Oppo F35 5G and Oppo F35 Pro 5G.

Pricing, detailed camera specifications, chipset information, battery capacity, charging speeds, display details and other hardware specifications are expected to be revealed during the launch event.

Oppo F35 Pro 5G

Front camera: Wide-angle camera

Camera features: AI-powered imaging

Rear camera design: Squarish housing with rounded corners

Design: Smile Curve

Lens design: Starry Sea

Construction: One-piece cold-carving technique

Colours: Orange, Marble-patterned Sky/Wave Light Blue, Matte Charcoal/Black

Target audience: Social media creators and youth

Oppo F35 5G

Rear cameras: Dual-camera setup

Camera housing: Vertical pill-shaped module

Flash: LED flash ring

Special finish: Pastel Pink with feathered floral texture

Frame: Flat, metallic-accented frame

Design: Rounded corners

Price and complete specifications: To be announced at the October 5 launch.