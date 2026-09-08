OPPO F35 Series Confirmed for India: What to Expect

The teaser shows a handset with rounded corners, slim edges and a centrally placed punch-hole camera. The phone appears in a dark silhouette, with a bright orange outline highlighting its frame.

The company has not yet revealed the launch date, price or complete specifications, but the teaser offers a glimpse of the phone's design.

OPPO has officially confirmed the arrival of its F35 series in India, teasing an upcoming 5G smartphone ahead of its launch.

OPPO's logo, F35 Series 5G branding and a "Coming Soon" message are also visible.

The company has yet to confirm which models it will introduce in India. However, the OPPO F35 Pro is among the models tipped to launch in the country and could be positioned in the upper mid-range segment.

OPPO F35 Pro: Expected Highlights

According to reports, the F35 Pro could be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 in India. The smartphone is also expected to be a modified version of the OPPO A7 Pro Max, with changes specifically aimed at the Indian market.

The biggest highlight could be its 10,000mAh battery, making it one of the highest-capacity batteries in the F-series. This would also be a significant jump over the reported 7,000mAh battery on the F33 Pro.

The phone is also expected to focus on its display, cameras and durability, areas that have traditionally been important to OPPO's F-series smartphones.

OPPO F35 Pro Expected Specifications Specification Details Display 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED Refresh rate 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Storage UFS 3.1 Rear camera 50MP primary camera Front camera 50MP Samsung JN5 AF Front camera FOV 100 degrees Battery 10,000mAh Protection IP66, IP68, IP69K Expected price Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000

A 10,000mAh Battery Could Be the Main Attraction

The reported 10,000mAh battery is expected to be the F35 Pro's biggest selling point. If confirmed, it would offer substantially more capacity than previous F-series models and could appeal to users who prioritise long battery life.

The reported 6.78-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED display could complement the large battery, while the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset is expected to handle everyday performance. The phone could also feature UFS 3.1 storage for faster app loading and data transfers.

For photography, reports point to a 50MP rear camera and a 50MP Samsung JN5 autofocus selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view.

Durability Could Also Be a Key Feature

The F35 Pro is also tipped to carry IP66, IP68 and IP69K protection, potentially giving the phone strong resistance against dust and water. If these ratings make it to the final Indian model, durability could become another major selling point alongside the large battery.

However, OPPO has not yet officially confirmed these specifications.

OPPO F35 Series India Launch

OPPO has confirmed that the F35 series is coming to India, but the company has not announced the exact launch date, pricing or complete specifications.