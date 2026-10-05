Despite their design and hardware differences, both smartphones offer extensive dust and water protection. The phones carry IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, offering protection against high-pressure and high-temperature water jets.

Both models were officially launched in India on October 5 and run Android 17-based ColorOS 17 out of the box. One of the biggest highlights of the series is the massive 8,000mAh battery, supported by 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo has expanded its F-series lineup in India with the launch of the Oppo F35 and Oppo F35 Pro. The new mid-range smartphones arrive as successors to the F33 series, focusing on battery endurance, display quality, cameras, and durability.

Oppo F35 Pro

Oppo 35 Pro is the more premium model in the lineup and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering sharper visuals and smoother animations.

For photography, the smartphone gets a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it features a 50MP wide-angle selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view and support for 4K video recording.

The wider front camera is designed to capture larger group selfies, while OIS on the main camera should help improve video stability.

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Oppo F35

The standard Oppo F35 comes with a slightly smaller 6.57-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset.

The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor at the rear. It also has a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The F35 also packs an 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging and runs ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.

Both models will go on sale in India from October 11 through offline stores, the Oppo India e-store, Flipkart and Amazon.

Oppo F35 Specifications Specification Details Display 6.57-inch FHD+ Refresh rate 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max Rear camera 50MP + 2MP Front camera 50MP Battery 8,000mAh Charging 80W wired OS Android 17-based ColorOS 17 Protection IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K Colours Wave Blue, Titanium Grey, Mist Pink Price ₹38,999 (6GB), ₹42,999 (8GB)

Oppo F35 Pro Specifications Specification Details Display 6.78-inch AMOLED Resolution 1.5K Refresh rate 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max Rear camera 50MP with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide Front camera 50MP wide-angle, 100-degree FoV Video Up to 4K recording Battery 8,000mAh Charging 80W wired OS Android 17-based ColorOS 17 Protection IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K Colours Sunrise Orange, Twilight Brown, Wave Blue Price ₹45,999 (6GB+128GB), ₹49,999 (8GB+128GB), ₹54,999 (8GB+256GB)

Buyers of the Oppo F35 series can avail of up to 18 months of zero-down-payment options, along with 10% instant cashback on eligible cards and financing options from SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, HDB, DMI Finance and Yes Bank. Customers can also get a 10% exchange bonus on eligible devices.

Additionally, students can avail themselves of an extra 2% instant cashback, making the launch offers more attractive for eligible buyers.