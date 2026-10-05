Technology

Oppo F35 Series Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Sale on Oct 11

Oppo F35 and F35 Pro launched in India with 8,000mAh batteries, 80W charging and up to 144Hz displays. The Pro model adds a 50MP OIS camera, 1.5K AMOLED display and Dimensity 7360 Max chipset.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
OPPO F35 Series
OPPO F35 and F35 Pro launched in India with four different colorways
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Oppo has expanded its F-series lineup in India with the launch of the Oppo F35 and Oppo F35 Pro. The new mid-range smartphones arrive as successors to the F33 series, focusing on battery endurance, display quality, cameras, and durability.

Both models were officially launched in India on October 5 and run Android 17-based ColorOS 17 out of the box. One of the biggest highlights of the series is the massive 8,000mAh battery, supported by 80W wired fast charging.

Despite their design and hardware differences, both smartphones offer extensive dust and water protection. The phones carry IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, offering protection against high-pressure and high-temperature water jets.

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Oppo F35 Pro

Oppo 35 Pro is the more premium model in the lineup and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering sharper visuals and smoother animations.

For photography, the smartphone gets a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it features a 50MP wide-angle selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view and support for 4K video recording.

The wider front camera is designed to capture larger group selfies, while OIS on the main camera should help improve video stability.

Loading post from https://x.com/OPPOIndia/status/2106644236657664123

Oppo F35

The standard Oppo F35 comes with a slightly smaller 6.57-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset.

The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor at the rear. It also has a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The F35 also packs an 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging and runs ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.

Both models will go on sale in India from October 11 through offline stores, the Oppo India e-store, Flipkart and Amazon.

Oppo F35 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.57-inch FHD+
Refresh rate120Hz
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max
Rear camera50MP + 2MP
Front camera50MP
Battery8,000mAh
Charging80W wired
OSAndroid 17-based ColorOS 17
ProtectionIP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K
ColoursWave Blue, Titanium Grey, Mist Pink
Price₹38,999 (6GB), ₹42,999 (8GB)
Oppo F35 Pro Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.78-inch AMOLED
Resolution1.5K
Refresh rate144Hz
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max
Rear camera50MP with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide
Front camera50MP wide-angle, 100-degree FoV
VideoUp to 4K recording
Battery8,000mAh
Charging80W wired
OSAndroid 17-based ColorOS 17
ProtectionIP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K
ColoursSunrise Orange, Twilight Brown, Wave Blue
Price₹45,999 (6GB+128GB), ₹49,999 (8GB+128GB), ₹54,999 (8GB+256GB)

Buyers of the Oppo F35 series can avail of up to 18 months of zero-down-payment options, along with 10% instant cashback on eligible cards and financing options from SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, HDB, DMI Finance and Yes Bank. Customers can also get a 10% exchange bonus on eligible devices.

Additionally, students can avail themselves of an extra 2% instant cashback, making the launch offers more attractive for eligible buyers.

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