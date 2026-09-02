One notable change teased for ColorOS 17 is a redesigned navigation bar. The navigation bar is expected to sit on top of app screens, giving the interface a more uniform appearance across different applications.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X10 Pro is reportedly in development and will feature a high-end hardware package. While Oppo has yet to confirm the handset's specifications officially, early reports suggest the flagship could feature a 120Hz display, a large 10,000mAh battery, and a powerful MediaTek chipset.

Oppo has started teasing details about its upcoming ColorOS 17 update, expected to be based on Android 17. The new version appears to focus on a cleaner interface, smoother animations and a more consistent navigation experience across supported Oppo smartphones.

Oppo is also introducing a new animation system called Fluid Fusion. As the name suggests, the feature is designed to make transitions and interactions feel smoother throughout the user interface.

The company appears to be placing greater emphasis on visual consistency and fluidity with the upcoming software.

ColorOS 17 is expected to be built on Android 17, bringing Oppo's custom interface and features alongside Google's latest Android platform.

Oppo Find X10 Pro: Expected Specifications

The Find X10 Pro is rumoured to be a premium flagship, with a 6.78-inch touchscreen display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate should provide smoother scrolling, animations and supported gaming experiences.

Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to use an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. It is also expected to run Android 17 with ColorOS 17 and could offer 256GB of internal storage.

One of the biggest highlights could be its battery. The Find X10 Pro is rumoured to pack a massive 10,000mAh non-removable battery. It is also expected to support 100W fast charging and wireless charging, potentially making battery life and charging key selling points.

Camera Specifications

The camera setup could be another major highlight of the Find X10 Pro. The handset is rumoured to feature a triple rear camera system, including:

200MP primary camera with f/1.6 aperture

200MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture

50MP third camera with f/2.6 aperture

For selfies and video calls, the phone is tipped to feature a 50MP front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

If these specifications are accurate, Oppo could be positioning the Find X10 Pro heavily around high-resolution photography and flagship imaging capabilities.

Connectivity and Other Features

The Find X10 Pro is expected to be a dual-SIM smartphone supporting Nano-SIM cards. Connectivity options are rumoured to include Wi-Fi 7, GPS, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, infrared, USB OTG and USB Type-C. The handset is also tipped to support active 4G connectivity on both SIM cards.

For durability, the smartphone could carry an IP69 rating, offering a high level of protection against dust and water.

The reported sensor package includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Rumoured Specifications Specification Details Software & Display Software ColorOS 17 based on Android 17 Display 6.78-inch, 120Hz touchscreen Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery & Charging Battery 10,000mAh Fast charging 100W Wireless charging Yes, rumoured Camera Rear cameras 200MP + 200MP + 50MP Front camera 50MP Connectivity & Features SIM Dual SIM Durability IP69 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 6.0 USB USB Type-C, USB OTG Biometrics In-display fingerprint sensor

The ColorOS 17 teasers and Find X10 Pro rumours suggest that Oppo is preparing a flagship focused on both software refinement and high-end hardware.

However, the Find X10 Pro's specifications remain unconfirmed, so treat details such as the processor, cameras, battery capacity, and charging capabilities as rumours until Oppo makes an official announcement.