Although Oppo has not officially confirmed the device or its launch plans, reports suggest the Find X10 Pro Max could arrive between September and October 2026 alongside other premium flagship models.

According to recent leaks, the company is testing an advanced prototype featuring a triple 200-megapixel rear camera system, making it one of the most ambitious smartphone camera setups yet.

Oppo is reportedly preparing its next flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, with major upgrades in camera technology, performance, and display features.

Triple 200MP Camera Setup

The biggest highlight of the upcoming Oppo flagship is expected to be its rear camera configuration. The latest engineering prototype reportedly continues to use a triple 200MP arrangement, suggesting Oppo may consider bringing the technology to the final retail version.

The rumoured camera setup includes:

200MP primary camera with an approximately 1/1.3-inch sensor

200MP ultra-wide-angle camera with around a 1/1.5-inch sensor

200MP periscope telephoto camera with an approximately 1/1.3-inch sensor

If Oppo launches the smartphone with this configuration, the Find X10 Pro Max could become one of the first smartphones in the market to feature three 200MP rear cameras.

The device is also expected to include a 3MP multispectral sensor, which could help improve colour accuracy, image processing, and overall photography quality.

Flagship Performance With Dimensity 9600 Pro

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is tipped to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, reportedly built on a 2nm process technology.

The new processor is expected to deliver improved performance, power efficiency, and AI capabilities for flagship smartphones.

The handset could be positioned as a direct competitor to upcoming premium devices from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Vivo.

2K 144Hz OLED Display

The smartphone is expected to feature a large 6.89-inch BOE LTPO OLED display with premium specifications, including:

2K resolution

144Hz refresh rate

BT.2020 colour gamut support

Ultra-narrow bezels

Improved power efficiency through LTPO technology

The display is likely to focus on gaming, multimedia consumption, and high-end visual experiences.

Updated Design and Software

Reports suggest that the Find X10 Pro Max could arrive with a refreshed flagship design featuring a new cup-shaped design language, although details about the changes remain unclear.

On the software side, the device is expected to run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, bringing new AI features, improved customization options, and system optimisations.

Selfie Camera and Other Expected Features

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is reportedly expected to feature a 50MP autofocus front camera, offering improved clarity and portrait capabilities.

Other possible upgrades may include:

Advanced AI photography features

Improved low-light imaging

Enhanced video recording capabilities

Faster connectivity and flagship-level memory options

Expected Launch Timeline

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is rumoured to launch in late 2026, possibly between September and October. However, Oppo has not yet revealed official details about the smartphone, including its specifications, pricing, or availability.

If the reported specifications become reality, the Find X10 Pro Max could emerge as one of the most camera-focused flagship smartphones of 2026, with its triple 200MP setup becoming its biggest selling point.