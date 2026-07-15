Technology

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Could Feature Triple 200MP Camera Setup, Dimensity 9600 Pro Chipset

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a triple 200MP camera setup, Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, 6.89-inch 2K 144Hz OLED display, and ColorOS 17. The flagship smartphone may launch between September and October 2026.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max leaks suggest 200MP rear camera
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Oppo is reportedly preparing its next flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, with major upgrades in camera technology, performance, and display features.

According to recent leaks, the company is testing an advanced prototype featuring a triple 200-megapixel rear camera system, making it one of the most ambitious smartphone camera setups yet.

Although Oppo has not officially confirmed the device or its launch plans, reports suggest the Find X10 Pro Max could arrive between September and October 2026 alongside other premium flagship models.

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Triple 200MP Camera Setup

The biggest highlight of the upcoming Oppo flagship is expected to be its rear camera configuration. The latest engineering prototype reportedly continues to use a triple 200MP arrangement, suggesting Oppo may consider bringing the technology to the final retail version.

The rumoured camera setup includes:

  • 200MP primary camera with an approximately 1/1.3-inch sensor

  • 200MP ultra-wide-angle camera with around a 1/1.5-inch sensor

  • 200MP periscope telephoto camera with an approximately 1/1.3-inch sensor

If Oppo launches the smartphone with this configuration, the Find X10 Pro Max could become one of the first smartphones in the market to feature three 200MP rear cameras.

The device is also expected to include a 3MP multispectral sensor, which could help improve colour accuracy, image processing, and overall photography quality.

Flagship Performance With Dimensity 9600 Pro

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is tipped to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, reportedly built on a 2nm process technology.

The new processor is expected to deliver improved performance, power efficiency, and AI capabilities for flagship smartphones.

The handset could be positioned as a direct competitor to upcoming premium devices from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Vivo.

2K 144Hz OLED Display

The smartphone is expected to feature a large 6.89-inch BOE LTPO OLED display with premium specifications, including:

  • 2K resolution

  • 144Hz refresh rate

  • BT.2020 colour gamut support

  • Ultra-narrow bezels

  • Improved power efficiency through LTPO technology

The display is likely to focus on gaming, multimedia consumption, and high-end visual experiences.

Updated Design and Software

Reports suggest that the Find X10 Pro Max could arrive with a refreshed flagship design featuring a new cup-shaped design language, although details about the changes remain unclear.

On the software side, the device is expected to run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, bringing new AI features, improved customization options, and system optimisations.

Selfie Camera and Other Expected Features

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is reportedly expected to feature a 50MP autofocus front camera, offering improved clarity and portrait capabilities.

Other possible upgrades may include:

  • Advanced AI photography features

  • Improved low-light imaging

  • Enhanced video recording capabilities

  • Faster connectivity and flagship-level memory options

Expected Launch Timeline

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is rumoured to launch in late 2026, possibly between September and October. However, Oppo has not yet revealed official details about the smartphone, including its specifications, pricing, or availability.

If the reported specifications become reality, the Find X10 Pro Max could emerge as one of the most camera-focused flagship smartphones of 2026, with its triple 200MP setup becoming its biggest selling point.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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