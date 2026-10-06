OPPO also confirmed that the Find X10 Pro Max will be the first smartphone in India to use the Dimensity 9600 Pro.

MediaTek announced at MediaTek Tech Day in Delhi, where it introduced its new Dimensity 9600 Pro and Dimensity 9600M flagship smartphone platforms.

OPPO has confirmed that its upcoming Find X10 series will launch in India, with the Find X10 Pro Max set to be among the first smartphones in the country to feature MediaTek's latest flagship Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

The Find X10 series is expected to launch in India in the coming months. The lineup is said to include the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 and Find X10E. However, OPPO has not yet revealed the complete list of models that will be available in the Indian market.

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max: Camera-Focused Flagship

The Find X10 Pro Max is positioned as OPPO's most premium flagship smartphone yet, with cameras being one of its biggest highlights.

The phone features a triple rear camera setup consisting of three 200-megapixel Hasselblad-branded cameras.

The ultrawide camera uses a 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 124-degree field of view. OPPO claims that it offers a 202% increase in light intake compared with its predecessor.

The main camera comes with a wide f/1.5 aperture and supports up to 17EV single-frame dynamic range. The telephoto camera also gets the highest pixel count and largest aperture seen on a Pro Max telephoto camera from the company, along with CIPA 7.5-axis stabilisation.

Display and Durability

The Find X10 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO LED display. The panel can reportedly go down to just 1 nit for comfortable viewing in dark environments, while peak brightness can reach up to 3,600 nits.

For durability, the smartphone carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering protection against dust and water.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro

The Find X10 Pro Max runs on MediaTek's new Dimensity 9600 Pro, built on a 2nm manufacturing process. MediaTek says the new flagship platform delivers significant improvements in performance and power efficiency.

The company claims the chipset can reduce multi-core power consumption by 61% compared with its predecessor. Its second-generation Super Efficient NPU is also said to reduce power consumption for always-on AI tasks by 40%.

The chipset can support AI models with up to 30 billion parameters. MediaTek's NPU 1090 reportedly delivers 51% higher LLM prefill performance and 55% higher token generation performance per watt.

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max Specifications Specification Details Display Display 6.78-inch LTPO LED Minimum brightness 1 nit Peak brightness Up to 3,600 nits Camera Rear cameras Triple 200MP Hasselblad-branded cameras Ultrawide camera 1/1.56-inch sensor, f/2.2, 124-degree FOV Main camera f/1.5 aperture, up to 17EV single-frame dynamic range Telephoto 200MP, CIPA 7.5 stabilisation Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chip process 2nm AI 2nd-gen Super Efficient NPU, NPU 1090 AI model support Up to 30 billion parameters Durability & Availability Durability IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings Series Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 and Find X10e India launch Confirmed, expected in the coming months

OPPO Find X10 Series India Launch

With the Find X10 Pro Max confirmed to bring the Dimensity 9600 Pro to India, OPPO appears to be targeting the premium flagship segment with a strong focus on camera performance and on-device AI.

MediaTek says smartphones powered by the new Dimensity 9600 Pro and Dimensity 9600M are expected to launch during this quarter.

More details about the Find X10 series, including the exact Indian models, pricing and launch date, are expected to be announced closer to the official launch.