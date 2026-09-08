Oppo executive Zhuo Shijie has shared a teaser of the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max , giving an early look at the design. The image shows a large horizontal camera island with rounded corners and a stepped rectangular layout.

The new lineup is expected to introduce a triple rear-camera setup featuring 200MP sensors, alongside Hasselblad-developed imaging technology.

Oppo has confirmed that its upcoming Find X10 series will launch in China in September, with the company putting a strong focus on camera technology.

Three camera openings are positioned within the main section, while another circular element sits separately on the right.

Triple 200MP Camera Setup

Camera performance is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the Find X10 series. Oppo says the camera system has been co-developed with Hasselblad, continuing the companies' partnership into its fourth year.

The system is designed to deliver more natural colours, sharper details and more realistic lighting and shadows.

The Find X10 series is also expected to feature Oppo's second-generation Danxia Color Reproduction Lens, a dedicated colour sensor with 24 sampling channels and up to 15EV of dynamic range.

Oppo's LUMO imaging system and colour science will work alongside the camera hardware to improve the rendering of light, shadows and skin tones.

The series is expected to include three 200MP rear cameras, although Oppo has not yet revealed the complete camera specifications.

Find X10 Pro Max Specifications

The Find X10 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 2K flat LTPO OLED display and could run on MediaTek's 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The phone is also expected to offer LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The battery could exceed 8,000mAh, and charging support is reportedly set to include 50W wireless charging. The handset is also expected to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Oppo Find X10 Expected Specifications

The standard Find X10 is expected to offer a slightly less extreme configuration. Reports suggest it could feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is also tipped to pack an 8,000mAh battery, 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Oppo Find X10 Series India Launch

Oppo has not yet confirmed the India launch date or the final lineup for the country. However, the standard Find X10 has reportedly received BIS certification, suggesting an India launch may be under consideration. Another listing has also hinted that the Pro Max could reach India.

Reports suggest Oppo may sell the Pro Max globally as the Find X10 Pro, while the regular Find X10 Pro could remain exclusive to China. However, Oppo has not confirmed this naming strategy or the India lineup.

With the China launch confirmed for September and global availability expected to follow later, buyers looking for a premium smartphone may want to wait for Oppo to reveal the final pricing, availability and real-world camera performance.