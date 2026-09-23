Technology

Oppo Find X10 Series Launched With 200MP Cameras and 8,000mAh Battery

Oppo has launched the Find X10 series in China, featuring the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max with 200MP cameras, 8,000mAh batteries, 144Hz AMOLED displays, and up to 1TB storage.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·5 min read
Oppo Find X10 series
Oppo Find X10 series with 8000mAh battery
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Oppo launched the Find X10 series in China on Tuesday as its flagship smartphone lineup. The series includes three models, namely the Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 E, and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max

Display Features

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is a dual-SIM handset that ships with Android 17-based ColorOS 17. It sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, and 450 ppi pixel density.

The handset also ships with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

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Processor and Chipset Details

The handset comes with the flagship 2nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which delivers a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz.

The phone also features an ARM Mali G2 Ultra GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Camera features

The Find X10 Pro Max sits at the top of the lineup and brings a triple 200-megapixel rear-camera system.

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max features a triple rear camera system, fine-tuned by Hasselblad. It features a 200-megapixel (f/1.5) primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 200-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with a 124-degree field of view, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) telephoto lens that supports up to 3x optical zoom.

For selfies, there's a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front camera. The device can record video up to 8K and 4K at 60 fps. The phone is designed around photography and videography, with Hasselblad-tuned imaging features and support for high-resolution video recording.

The Pro Max is also available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. 

Battery and Connectivity Features

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity.

The phone also features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock. It measures 161.32 x 76.57 x 8.4mm and weighs about 235g.

Colour Option

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will be available in Light Titanium, Moon White, and Warm Orange.

Pricing

The Pro Max starts at CNY 6,799 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The 12GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 7,499, while the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 7,999. The top-end 16GB + 1TB version costs CNY 8,999

Oppo Find X10

Display Features

The Oppo Find X10 will carry similar features to the Pro Max. It sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, up to a 288Hz touch sampling rate, and 462 ppi pixel density.

It also gets the same ingress protection (IP) ratings as the Pro Max model.

Processor and Chipset

The handset runs on the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, built on a 3nm process and delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21 GHz. It also features the ARM Mali G78 MC12 GPU.

Camera

The Find X10 features a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 200MP telephoto camera. It also has a 50MP autofocus selfie camera. The rear camera system supports up to 2.8x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom.

For video recording, the Find X10 supports 8K video at 30fps and 4K recording at up to 120fps. It also supports Dolby Vision recording and professional video features.

Battery and charging

The Find X10 packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. OPPO says the large battery is designed for extended everyday use and long-term durability.

It features the same RAM, storage, fingerprint scanner, onboard sensors, connectivity options, battery, and charging support as the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The phone measures 156.51 x 74.29 x 8.35mm and weighs about 216g.

Pricing

The Oppo Find X10 starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 5,999 (about Rs. 86,000), CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 93,000), and CNY 7,499 (about Rs. 1,07,000), respectively.

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.78-inch Full-HD+
PanelAMOLED display
Refresh Rate144Hz
Peak BrightnessUp to 2,000 nits
Touch Sampling RateUp to 288Hz
Ingress ProtectionIP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro
Camera
Rear CameraTriple 200MP system
Front Camera50MP
Storage
Option 112GB RAM + 256GB Storage
Option 212GB RAM + 512GB Storage
Option 316GB RAM + 512GB Storage
Option 416GB RAM + 1TB Storage
OS
Operating SystemAndroid 17-based ColorOS 17
Price
12GB RAM + 256GBCNY 6,799
12GB + 512GBCNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000)
16GB + 512GBCNY 7,999 (about Rs. 1,14,000)
16GB of RAM and 1TB of storageCNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,28,000)
Colour
OptionsLight Titanium, Moon White, Warm Orange
Availability
Sale DateSeptember 24, 2026 (China)
OPPO Find X10
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.59-inch, FHD+
Resolution2768 × 1272 pixels
Refresh RateUp to 144Hz
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9600M
Camera
Rear Cameras200MP + 50MP + 200MP
Front Camera50MP
Storage
Option 112GB RAM + 256GB Storage
Option 212GB RAM + 512GB Storage
Option 312GB RAM + 512GB Storage
Option 416GB RAM + 1TB Storage
Storage and Pricing
12GB RAM + 256GB StorageCNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000)
12GB RAM + 512GB StorageCNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000)
12GB RAM + 512GB StorageCNY 7,999 (about Rs. 1,14,000)
16GB RAM + 1TB StorageCNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,28,000)
Battery
Capacity8,000mAh battery
Wired Charging80W
Wireless Charging50W
Colour
OptionsLight Titanium, Ice Blue, Qingcheng
Weight
WeightAbout 216g
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