The handset also ships with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is a dual-SIM handset that ships with Android 17-based ColorOS 17. It sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, and 450 ppi pixel density.

Oppo launched the Find X10 series in China on Tuesday as its flagship smartphone lineup. The series includes three models, namely the Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 E, and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max.

Processor and Chipset Details

The handset comes with the flagship 2nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which delivers a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz.

The phone also features an ARM Mali G2 Ultra GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Camera features

The Find X10 Pro Max sits at the top of the lineup and brings a triple 200-megapixel rear-camera system.

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max features a triple rear camera system, fine-tuned by Hasselblad. It features a 200-megapixel (f/1.5) primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 200-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with a 124-degree field of view, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) telephoto lens that supports up to 3x optical zoom.

For selfies, there's a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front camera. The device can record video up to 8K and 4K at 60 fps. The phone is designed around photography and videography, with Hasselblad-tuned imaging features and support for high-resolution video recording.

The Pro Max is also available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Battery and Connectivity Features

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity.

The phone also features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock. It measures 161.32 x 76.57 x 8.4mm and weighs about 235g.

Colour Option

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will be available in Light Titanium, Moon White, and Warm Orange.

Pricing

The Pro Max starts at CNY 6,799 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The 12GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 7,499, while the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 7,999. The top-end 16GB + 1TB version costs CNY 8,999

Oppo Find X10

Display Features

The Oppo Find X10 will carry similar features to the Pro Max. It sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, up to a 288Hz touch sampling rate, and 462 ppi pixel density.

It also gets the same ingress protection (IP) ratings as the Pro Max model.

Processor and Chipset

The handset runs on the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, built on a 3nm process and delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21 GHz. It also features the ARM Mali G78 MC12 GPU.

Camera

The Find X10 features a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 200MP telephoto camera. It also has a 50MP autofocus selfie camera. The rear camera system supports up to 2.8x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom.

For video recording, the Find X10 supports 8K video at 30fps and 4K recording at up to 120fps. It also supports Dolby Vision recording and professional video features.

Battery and charging

The Find X10 packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. OPPO says the large battery is designed for extended everyday use and long-term durability.

It features the same RAM, storage, fingerprint scanner, onboard sensors, connectivity options, battery, and charging support as the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The phone measures 156.51 x 74.29 x 8.35mm and weighs about 216g.

Pricing

The Oppo Find X10 starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 5,999 (about Rs. 86,000), CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 93,000), and CNY 7,499 (about Rs. 1,07,000), respectively.

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.78-inch Full-HD+ Panel AMOLED display Refresh Rate 144Hz Peak Brightness Up to 2,000 nits Touch Sampling Rate Up to 288Hz Ingress Protection IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance Processor Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Camera Rear Camera Triple 200MP system Front Camera 50MP Storage Option 1 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage Option 2 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Option 3 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage Option 4 16GB RAM + 1TB Storage OS Operating System Android 17-based ColorOS 17 Price 12GB RAM + 256GB CNY 6,799 12GB + 512GB CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) 16GB + 512GB CNY 7,999 (about Rs. 1,14,000) 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,28,000) Colour Options Light Titanium, Moon White, Warm Orange Availability Sale Date September 24, 2026 (China)