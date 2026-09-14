Oppo Find X10 Series Launching September 22: What to Expect

The handset will launch on September 22 at 7 pm local time (4.30 pm IST). The Watch S2 and Enco X4 will also launch at the event.

Following the Oppo Find X9 series, Oppo expanded its X series by launching the Find X10 series in China. The lineup includes the Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10E.

Oppo Find X10 series is scheduled to launch on September 22 in China. The lineup will include the Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10E. Ahead of the launch, the tech firm revealed the handset's design and features.

Common features of the Find X series

Design

The Oppo Find X10 and Find X10E share a similar rear design. The handset features a rounded-square camera module housing three lenses and the flash. The handset will run on Android 17.

The device will feature a telephoto converter lens, similar to the Find X9 series. Both the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max and Oppo Find X10 get the Hasselblad Ultra-Clear Original Camera setup, along with the LUMO computational photography pipeline, built around a second-generation Danxia colour restoration lens that pulls in light and colour data across 24 sampling channels.

Both devices could feature a battery capacity up to 8,000mAh, paired with 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging support, and five years of battery life.

Colour Options of the Oppo Find X10 Series

The Oppo X10 Pro will come in warm Orange, Moon White and Light Titanium colour options. The handset will be available in Light Titanium and Ice Blue with an orange finish. Meanwhile, the Oppo X10E will be available in Ice Blue and Light Titanium.

Watch colour Options

The Oppo Watch S2 will be available in Vibrant Orange, Misty Powder and Mountain Shadow Grey. The other model, Enco X4, will launch in Pink Gold, Soft White, and Titanium Grey.

Storage Details

Oppo has also revealed the devices' RAM and storage configurations. The Oppo Find X10 and Oppo Find X10 Pro will be available in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations. The Find X10E model, on the other hand, will come in 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants.

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max

Camera Details

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max is confirmed as the world's first phone with triple 200MP rear cameras, including a 200MP primary camera, 200MP ultrawide lens, and a 200MP periscope with 3x optical zoom.

The Pro Max handset is tipped to use MediaTek's first 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro chip.

The Oppo Find X10

The Find X10will use a Tiaangong Screen 2.0 OLED display developed with Tianma. The display is designed to reduce blue light exposure and improve low-brightness performance.

Oppo's Find X10 will reportedly run on a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, which is said to be based on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Camera details

The Oppo Find X10 has the flash outside the camera housing, while the Find X10E integrates it into the module. The Find X10 is also set to feature 200MP main and periscope cameras, while the ultrawide may be limited to 50MP.

Details of the Oppo Find X10E are still unknown. We will know the exact details when it launches.

Oppo X10 Pro

Oppo X10 Pro Specification Details Display 6.82-inch display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Battery 8000mAh Battery Operational Software Android 17 Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixe / 50 megapixels Storage Option 1 12GB RAM+256GB storage Option 2 12GB RAM+512GB storage Option 3 16GB RAM+512GB storage Option 4 16GB RAM+1TB storage Colour Option 1 warm Orange Option 2 Moon White Option 3 Light Titanium Charging Wired Supports 80W fast charging. Wireless Supports 50W wireless charging

Oppo Find X10

Oppo Find X10 Specification Details Display 6.82-inch display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Battery 8000mAh Battery Operational Software Android 17 Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixe / 50 megapixels Storage Option 1 12GB RAM+256GB storage Option 2 12GB RAM+512GB storage Option 3 16GB RAM+512GB storage Option 4 16GB RAM+1TB storage Colour Option 1 Light Titanium Option 2 Ice Blue with an orange finish

Oppo X10E

Oppo X10E Specification Details Storage Option 1 12GB RAM+256GB Storage Option 2 16GB RAM+512GB Storage Colour Option 1 Ice Blue Option 2 Light Titanium

Oppo Watch S2

Oppo Watch S2 Specification Details Colour Option 1 Vibrant Orange Option 2 Misty Powder Option 3 Mountain Shadow Grey

Oppo Enco X4