The Oppo Find X10 features a 6.59-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The Find X10 Pro Max steps up the camera capabilities with three 200-megapixel rear cameras, covering ultra-wide, primary and telephoto photography.

Both models feature 200-megapixel cameras, silicon-carbon batteries of up to 8,000mAh and support for fast wired and wireless charging.

Oppo has expanded its flagship smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max in India. The new smartphones focus on camera performance, high-refresh-rate displays, large-capacity batteries and AI-powered software features.

Both smartphones run ColorOS 17 and introduce AI-powered tools designed to simplify everyday tasks, improve photo editing and help users identify potential fraud during phone calls.

Oppo has also introduced the Hasselblad teleconverter kit for users seeking additional optical magnification when capturing photographs.

The Oppo Find X10 is priced starting at Rs. 1,39,999 in India, while the Find X10 Pro Max is available at Rs. 1,99,999.

Oppo Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max Price in India

The Oppo Find X10 is available in two storage configurations. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,39,999, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model costs Rs. 1,69,999.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,99,999. Oppo has also introduced the Hasselblad teleconverter kit at Rs. 24,999.

Launch Offers and Benefits

Oppo is offering several promotional benefits to customers purchasing the Find X10 series, subject to eligibility and applicable terms and conditions.

Easy EMI: Monthly instalments start at Rs. 4,667.

Cashback offers: Eligible customers can receive cashback benefits of up to Rs. 38,000.

Zero down payment: Available to eligible buyers for up to 30 months.

Instant cashback: Up to 15%, subject to applicable conditions.

Exchange bonus: Up to Rs. 8,000, depending on eligibility and offer terms.

Oppo Care: Promotional benefits include extended warranty, screen damage protection, accidental and liquid damage protection, and a 180-day hardware defect replacement benefit.

Subscription benefits: Eligible buyers can access a 12-month Canva Pro subscription benefit through Jio and a Google AI Pro offer.

The availability and coverage of these benefits may vary depending on the offer, payment method and customer eligibility.

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Oppo Find X10 Features and Specifications

Display and Design

The Oppo Find X10 features a 6.59-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The screen supports Dolby Vision and can dim to as low as 1 nit for more comfortable viewing in dark environments.

The smartphone features a glass design and will be available in Glacier Blue, Glow Coral and Mist Grey colour options.

It also carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance under specified test conditions.

Processor and Performance

The Find X10 is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M processor. The chipset is designed to handle demanding applications, gaming, photography and multitasking.

The smartphone also features a vapour chamber cooling system intended to manage heat during extended gaming sessions and other intensive activities.

Camera Features

One of the key highlights of the Oppo Find X10 is its dual 200-megapixel rear camera system developed in collaboration with Hasselblad.

Oppo's LUMO True Image engine is designed to improve colour reproduction, tonal accuracy and image detail. The smartphone also supports Hasselblad Hi-Res Mode, allowing users to capture 50-megapixel or 200-megapixel images on supported cameras.

The main and telephoto cameras support 4K video recording at up to 120fps and 8K recording at 30fps-all rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps.

The handset also supports the Oppo Hasselblad teleconverter, which offers 3.28x optical magnification for supported photography setups.

Battery and Charging

The Oppo Find X10 packs a silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of up to 8,000mAh. It supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

The large battery capacity is designed to provide extended usage, while the fast-charging options help reduce charging time.

ColorOS 17 and AI Features

The smartphone runs ColorOS 17, which introduces several AI-powered tools.

AI Mind Pilot: This feature includes an agent mode designed to work with photos and files stored on the smartphone. It helps users search for information and complete multi-step tasks.

AI Photo Agent: The tool provides photo-editing suggestions and accepts text instructions. Its Style Match feature can apply the visual appearance of a reference image to a user's photograph.

AI Call Guard: This on-device AI feature is designed to identify potential signs of fraud during phone calls.

These tools aim to make everyday smartphone tasks more convenient while expanding AI's role in photography, information retrieval, and call security.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Features and Specifications

Display and Design

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max features a larger 6.78-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 3,600 nits.

The display supports Dolby Vision and can dim to as low as 1 nit. It also features 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, designed to help manage screen flicker at lower brightness levels.

The smartphone will be available in Titanium Grey and Luna White. Both versions feature glass designs, while the Luna White variant draws inspiration from traditional cameras with its two-tone finish and orange accent ring.

Like the standard model, the Pro Max carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance under specified test conditions.

Processor and Performance

The Find X10 Pro Max is powered by the 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor. It is designed to deliver flagship-level performance for gaming, multitasking, imaging and AI-powered applications.

The smartphone also runs ColorOS 17 and includes integrated AI tools.

Triple 200-Megapixel Camera System

The biggest upgrade on the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is its triple 200-megapixel rear camera setup, which includes an ultra-wide camera, a main camera and a telephoto camera.

200MP ultra-wide camera: The ultra-wide camera features a 124-degree field of view and a 1/1.56-inch sensor, allowing users to capture landscapes, architecture and wider group photographs.

200MP main camera: The primary camera uses a 1/1.28-inch sensor developed by Oppo and Samsung. It also incorporates DeepPix technology, which is designed to improve high dynamic range (HDR) performance and retain detail across different lighting conditions.

200MP telephoto camera: The telephoto camera features an f/2.1 aperture and supports close-up photography from a minimum focusing distance of 10cm.

The smartphone supports 4K video recording at 60fps and 120fps, along with 8K recording at 30fps across all three rear cameras.

Additional video features include Dolby Vision, O-Log 2 and Open Gate capture, giving users more flexibility when recording, editing and producing video content.

Battery and Charging

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max packs a silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of up to 8,000mAh. It supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The battery capacity, combined with fast-charging support, is intended to meet the needs of users who frequently use the camera, play games and consume multimedia content.

Software and AI Capabilities

The Find X10 Pro Max runs ColorOS 17 and includes AI Mind Pilot with agent mode and AI Photo Agent.

These tools let users search information stored on the device, complete multi-step tasks, and edit photos using text-based instructions. The software also includes Style Match, which applies the appearance of a reference image to another photograph.

Oppo Find X10 vs Find X10 Pro Max: Key Differences

The Oppo Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max share several flagship features, including high-refresh-rate displays, silicon-carbon batteries, fast charging and ColorOS 17.

However, the two smartphones differ in display size, processors, and camera systems.

Oppo Find X10 vs Find X10 Pro Max Feature Oppo Find X10 Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Display 6.59-inch 6.78-inch Refresh rate Up to 144Hz Up to 144Hz Peak brightness 3,600 nits 3,600 nits Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600M, 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, 2nm Rear cameras Dual 200MP camera system Triple 200MP camera system Battery Up to 8,000mAh Up to 8,000mAh Wired charging 80W SUPERVOOC 80W Wireless charging 50W AIRVOOC 50W Operating system ColorOS 17 ColorOS 17 Starting price Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,99,999

Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit

Alongside the smartphones, Oppo has introduced the Hasselblad teleconverter kit priced at Rs. 24,999.

The accessory offers 3.28x optical magnification and is designed for compatible Oppo Find X10 series photography setups. It is intended to give users greater flexibility when capturing distant subjects and other scenes that benefit from additional magnification.