The upcoming lineup is expected to appeal to users looking for premium smartphones with advanced camera capabilities, high-end performance and long battery life. The Find X10 Pro Max has already appeared in a teaser video showcasing two colour options ahead of its global debut.

The series was launched in China last month, and the global announcement is expected to pave the way for its arrival in India later this month. However, Oppo has yet to confirm the exact India launch date.

Oppo has confirmed the global launch date for its Find X10 series, with the flagship smartphone lineup scheduled to debut in Spain on October 21, 2026.

Oppo Find X10 Series: Global Launch Details

The Find X10 series will expand Oppo's flagship smartphone portfolio in international markets.

The lineup follows the Find X9 series, including the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, and is expected to introduce improvements in camera technology, processing power and battery capacity.

The Find X10 Pro Max is a key model in the lineup. Oppo is also expected to introduce ColorOS 17 with the new series, making it the first Oppo smartphone lineup to ship with the company's latest software version.

Although the global launch is scheduled for October 21, details regarding Indian pricing, availability and the complete model lineup remain unannounced.

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Camera Features

Camera performance is expected to be a major highlight of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. Its Hasselblad-tuned camera system is designed for users who prioritise photography and video recording on a flagship smartphone.

The reported camera features include:

8K Log video recording: Supports professional-style video capture across all three camera sensors.

4K recording at 120fps: Supports Dolby Vision recording at high frame rates across focal lengths.

Horizon stabilisation: Designed to keep the horizon level during movement and improve video stability.

Hasselblad camera tuning: Aims to deliver refined colour reproduction and a more natural-looking photographic output.

These features could make the Find X10 Pro Max an option for content creators and users who want greater flexibility when recording videos on a smartphone.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Specifications Specification Details Display 6.78-inch LTPO OLED, 144Hz refresh rate Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Battery 8,000mAh Charging 80W SuperVOOC fast charging Software ColorOS 17 Colours Two teased colour options

The high refresh rate should provide smoother scrolling, animations and supported gaming experiences, while LTPO technology can help manage display power consumption.

If these specifications carry over to the global and Indian variants, the device will offer a particularly large battery for a premium flagship.

The phone is also reported to use MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. It is expected to be among the first smartphones in India to feature this processor at launch, although local availability and the final chipset configuration are yet to be confirmed.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Price

In China, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max starts at CNY 6,799. The Indian price has not yet been announced, and the Chinese starting price should not be treated as an indication of the final Indian retail price.

More details about the Indian variant, including pricing, memory configurations, colour options, and the sale date, are expected to emerge after the global unveiling.

What to Expect

With its 144Hz OLED display, large battery, fast charging and camera-focused features, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is shaping up to be a premium contender in the flagship smartphone segment.

Its October 21 global launch should clarify the international specifications and availability.

Indian buyers will have to wait for Oppo to confirm the local launch date and pricing before deciding how the new Find X10 series compares with competing flagship smartphones.