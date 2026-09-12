The previous K-series models were the OPPO K14 5G and OPPO K14x 5G, which were launched in early 2026. After launching these devices, Oppo added another K series model to the lineup: the Oppo K14 Lite 5G.

Oppo announced the launch details and specifications of its next K-series smartphone. The Oppo K series began in late 2018 as a budget-friendly, performance-oriented lineup and has evolved into a popular mid-range, online-exclusive brand known for gaming performance and large batteries.

Oppo K14 Lite is all set to launch in India on September 16. The handset packs a massive 7000mAh battery, backed by a six-year warranty.

Display Features

An octa-core chipset will power the Oppo K14 Lite, which will feature a 6.57-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

It runs on a Unisoc T7250 chipset. It is expected to run on ColorOS and carries an IP64 rating for solid dust and splash resistance.

Camera features

The handset will sport a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The camera section is shown slightly lighter than the main body. It appears to have a dual rear camera module alongside a flash.

Battery Features

One of the biggest highlights of the Oppo K14 Lite is expected to be its 7,000mAh battery. If confirmed, the large battery could make the smartphone particularly appealing to users who spend long hours watching videos, browsing social media, gaming or using their phone for work.

The battery is advertised to deliver up to 675.13 hours of standby time and up to 26.84 hours of video playback time. The brand is promising six years of battery life.

A battery of this capacity should also provide longer battery life between charges. Oppo may pair the large battery with fast-charging technology, although the exact charging speed is not yet confirmed.

Launch and Availability

Oppo K14 Lite will launch in India on September 16 at 12 PM IST. The sale will be available on Flipkart. The handset will be available in dark brown and purple.

The Oppo K14 Lite is expected to meet the budget-friendly criteria. It is expected to be more expensive than the K14x, which is currently priced at Rs 17,999.

For now, the OPPO K14 Lite is an upcoming budget option focused on battery life and a durable design. If you're looking for a budget phone with a reliable battery life and stylish design, the K14 Lite might be worth waiting for.