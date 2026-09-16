Technology

Oppo K14 Lite Launched in India With 7000mAh Battery, Starts at Rs 16999

Oppo K14 Lite has launched in India at ₹16,999, featuring a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, Unisoc T7250 processor and 7,000mAh battery. The phone goes on sale from September 16 with a ₹1,000 bank discount, bringing the effective price to ₹15,999.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Oppo K14 Lite 5G
OPPO K14 Lite 5G launched in two colorways
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Oppo has launched the new K14 Lite in India, expanding its K series with a focus on battery life, durability and everyday performance. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and comes in Feather Purple and Stone Brown.

The Oppo K14 Lite features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of peak brightness.

Oppo has equipped the panel with Splash Touch, Oily Hand Touch and Glove Touch features, allowing users to operate the touchscreen even with wet or oily fingers or while wearing gloves.

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The Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor powers the smartphone and comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For thermal management, it includes a graphite cooling area measuring up to 13,700 sq mm.

Camera and AI Features

For photography, the Oppo K14 Lite has a 13MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The camera system supports features such as Portrait, Night and Time-Lapse modes.

Oppo has also added several AI-powered tools, including AI Eraser, AI Clear Face and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0. The phone also supports Google Gemini and Google's AI assistant.

Loading post from https://x.com/OPPOIndia/status/2100109930913247325

Battery and Charging

Oppo K14 Lite packs a large 7,000mAh battery. Oppo claims the battery can retain more than 80% of its original capacity after 1,800 charging cycles.

The company claims up to 26.84 hours of YouTube playback, 13.19 hours of mobile gaming and 55.55 hours of calling on a single charge. The phone supports 15W charging along with reverse wired charging.

Price and Availability

The Oppo K14 Lite is priced at ₹16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It is available in Feather Purple and Stone Brown.

The smartphone is available for purchase from today through the Oppo e-store and Flipkart.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can get an instant ₹1,000 discount with select bank offers, bringing the effective price down to ₹15,999. Customers can also opt for an additional three-month no-cost EMI option.

Oppo K14 Lite Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Software
Operating SystemColorOS 16 based on Android 16
Display
Display6.75-inch HD+
Refresh Rate120Hz
Peak BrightnessUp to 900 nits
Touch FeaturesSplash Touch, Oily Hand Touch, Glove Touch
Performance
ProcessorUnisoc T7250 octa-core
RAM4GB LPDDR4X
Storage64GB UFS 2.2
CoolingUp to 13,700 sq mm graphite cooling area
Camera
Rear Camera13MP autofocus
Front Camera5MP
Camera ModesPortrait, Night, Time-Lapse
AI FeaturesAI Eraser, AI Clear Face, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0
AI AssistantGoogle Gemini and Google AI Assistant
Battery
DurabilityIP64 dust and splash resistance
Battery7,000mAh
Charging15W charging, reverse wired charging
Battery HealthOver 80% capacity after 1,800 cycles (claimed)
YouTube PlaybackUp to 26.84 hours (claimed)
Mobile GamingUp to 13.19 hours (claimed)
CallingUp to 55.55 hours (claimed)
Pricing and Availability
ColoursFeather Purple, Stone Brown
Price₹16,999
Launch Offer₹1,000 instant bank discount; effective price ₹15,999
AvailabilityOppo e-store, Flipkart
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Topics

New gadget launchsmartphone price in india

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