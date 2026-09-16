Oppo has equipped the panel with Splash Touch, Oily Hand Touch and Glove Touch features, allowing users to operate the touchscreen even with wet or oily fingers or while wearing gloves.

The Oppo K14 Lite features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of peak brightness.

Oppo has launched the new K14 Lite in India, expanding its K series with a focus on battery life, durability and everyday performance. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and comes in Feather Purple and Stone Brown.

The Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor powers the smartphone and comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For thermal management, it includes a graphite cooling area measuring up to 13,700 sq mm.

Camera and AI Features

For photography, the Oppo K14 Lite has a 13MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The camera system supports features such as Portrait, Night and Time-Lapse modes.

Oppo has also added several AI-powered tools, including AI Eraser, AI Clear Face and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0. The phone also supports Google Gemini and Google's AI assistant.

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Battery and Charging

Oppo K14 Lite packs a large 7,000mAh battery. Oppo claims the battery can retain more than 80% of its original capacity after 1,800 charging cycles.

The company claims up to 26.84 hours of YouTube playback, 13.19 hours of mobile gaming and 55.55 hours of calling on a single charge. The phone supports 15W charging along with reverse wired charging.

Price and Availability

The Oppo K14 Lite is priced at ₹16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It is available in Feather Purple and Stone Brown.

The smartphone is available for purchase from today through the Oppo e-store and Flipkart.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can get an instant ₹1,000 discount with select bank offers, bringing the effective price down to ₹15,999. Customers can also opt for an additional three-month no-cost EMI option.