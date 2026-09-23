The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Oppo says the panel can reach up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness, which should help with visibility in bright outdoor conditions.

Oppo announced the launch date on September 23 and revealed several key details about its upcoming K-series smartphone. The Oppo K14 Plus 5G is positioned around a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery and a performance-focused MediaTek chipset.

Oppo is gearing up to expand its K-series lineup in India with the launch of the Oppo K14 Plus 5G. The company has officially confirmed that the smartphone will debut in the country on September 29 at 12 PM.

Performance and Cooling

Under the hood, the phone will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset. For thermal management, Oppo has equipped the device with a 5,000 sq mm VC cooling system.

Battery

The K14 Plus 5G will also focus heavily on battery capacity. The smartphone is confirmed to pack an 8,000mAh battery, although Oppo has not yet revealed all charging details.

Camera

For photography, the phone will feature a 50MP primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and support for 4K video recording. The front camera is a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor.

Design and Biometrics

The official teasers show the handset in orange and white colour options, with a vertically arranged rear camera module. The device will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

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Durability

Oppo is also highlighting the phone's durability. The K14 Plus 5G is claimed to feature a Damage-Proof 360 Armour body along with IP69K dust and water resistance. The company is also promising six years of smoothness protection.

Software and Audio

On the software side, the smartphone will run ColorOS and come with new AI-powered features. It will also include dual stereo speakers with an Ultra Volume mode.

Availability

Oppo will sell the K14 Plus 5G through Flipkart in India. Oppo is expected to reveal the complete specifications, RAM and storage variants, and pricing during the September 29 launch event.