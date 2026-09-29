Technology

Oppo K14 Plus 5G Launched in India at Rs 25,999, Sale on October 8

Oppo K14 Plus has launched in India with Android 17, a Dimensity 7360 MAX chipset, 8,000mAh battery and 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display. Priced from Rs 29,999, it will go on sale from October 8 with launch offers.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Oppo K14 Plus 5G
OPPO K14 Plus launched in India with two colourways
Advertisement

Oppo has launched the new Oppo K14 Plus in India today, September 29, bringing a large battery, high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and a new MediaTek chipset to the company's K-series lineup.

One of the smartphone's biggest highlights is its software. The Oppo K14 Plus is the first Oppo smartphone in India to boot Android 17 out of the box. It runs ColorOS 16.5 based on Android 17 and is designed to combine performance with long battery life.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX chipset, paired with a sizeable vapour chamber for thermal management. It also uses UFS 3.1 storage and comes with an 8,000mAh battery.

Advertisement

Oppo has introduced the K14 Plus in three storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs 29,999, while the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 32,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs 35,999.

The phone will go on sale in India from October 8 at 12 PM through Flipkart and Oppo's online store. As part of the launch offers and Big Billion Days sale, buyers can get an instant Rs 4,000 discount with eligible bank cards on the first day, along with a six-month no-cost EMI option.

Loading post from https://x.com/OPPOIndia/status/2104549183646478416

The Oppo K14 Plus features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel can reach up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness and supports 2160Hz PWM dimming, designed to reduce flicker during extended screen use.

For photography, the phone has a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS, plus a 2MP monochrome sensor. A 16MP camera is positioned on the front for selfies and video calls.

The large battery is supported by 45W SUPERVOOC charging. The smartphone also supports bypass charging, which supplies power directly to the device during supported usage scenarios, as well as 10W reverse wired charging for compatible accessories and devices.

The handset is available in Star White and Solar Orange colour options and carries an IP69K rating for protection against dust and water.

Oppo K14 Plus Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size & Type6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
Refresh Rate144Hz refresh rate
Peak BrightnessUp to 3,600 nits peak brightness
PWM Dimming2160Hz PWM dimming
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX
CoolingVapour chamber cooling
RAM and Storage
Variants6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB
Storage TypeUFS 3.1 storage
Software
OSAndroid 17
UIColorOS 16.5
Rear Cameras
Primary Camera50MP primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, OIS
Secondary Camera2MP monochrome camera
Front Camera
Selfie Camera16MP selfie camera
Battery and Charging
Battery8,000mAh battery
Wired Charging45W SUPERVOOC charging
Bypass ChargingBypass charging
Reverse Charging10W reverse wired charging
Durability
RatingIP69K rating
Colours
OptionsStar White, Solar Orange
Price in India
6GB + 128GBRs 29,999
8GB + 128GBRs 32,999
8GB + 256GBRs 35,999
Sale Date
Date & TimeOctober 8, 12 PM
Available OnFlipkart and Oppo online store
Advertisement

Topics

Smartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

Share

Loading comments...