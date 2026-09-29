The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX chipset, paired with a sizeable vapour chamber for thermal management. It also uses UFS 3.1 storage and comes with an 8,000mAh battery.

One of the smartphone's biggest highlights is its software. The Oppo K14 Plus is the first Oppo smartphone in India to boot Android 17 out of the box. It runs ColorOS 16.5 based on Android 17 and is designed to combine performance with long battery life.

Oppo has launched the new Oppo K14 Plus in India today, September 29, bringing a large battery, high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and a new MediaTek chipset to the company's K-series lineup.

Oppo has introduced the K14 Plus in three storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs 29,999, while the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 32,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs 35,999.

The phone will go on sale in India from October 8 at 12 PM through Flipkart and Oppo's online store. As part of the launch offers and Big Billion Days sale, buyers can get an instant Rs 4,000 discount with eligible bank cards on the first day, along with a six-month no-cost EMI option.

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The Oppo K14 Plus features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel can reach up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness and supports 2160Hz PWM dimming, designed to reduce flicker during extended screen use.

For photography, the phone has a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS, plus a 2MP monochrome sensor. A 16MP camera is positioned on the front for selfies and video calls.

The large battery is supported by 45W SUPERVOOC charging. The smartphone also supports bypass charging, which supplies power directly to the device during supported usage scenarios, as well as 10W reverse wired charging for compatible accessories and devices.

The handset is available in Star White and Solar Orange colour options and carries an IP69K rating for protection against dust and water.