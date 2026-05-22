Oppo has clearly taken two different design approaches with the Find X9 lineup.

The spotlight is firmly on the Find X9 Ultra, Oppo's most ambitious smartphone yet and the brand's first device to feature two 200MP cameras. Meanwhile, the Find X9s positions itself as a semi-flagship option, offering premium hardware and design at a relatively accessible price.

Oppo has expanded its premium smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s , two devices aimed at very different audiences but packed with flagship-grade features. While the Find X9 Ultra pushes the boundaries of smartphone photography and performance, the Find X9s offers a more affordable route into Oppo's premium ecosystem.

The Find X9 Ultra embraces a bold, professional look with a massive circular camera module dominating the rear panel. Oppo has also introduced a vertical split design, giving the phone an appearance similar to a compact digital camera, reinforcing its photography-first identity.

In contrast, the Find X9s adopts a cleaner, slimmer profile, with a rounded-square camera island neatly placed in the corner. With flat edges and curved corners, it offers a stylish, iPhone-inspired, premium aesthetic for fashion-conscious users.

Display Comparison: Bigger, Sharper, Smarter

Display Specifications Feature Oppo Find X9s vs Oppo Find X9 Ultra Display Size 6.59-inch AMOLED vs 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED Resolution FHD+ vs QHD+ Refresh Rate 120Hz vs 120Hz LTPO Brightness Standard vs Up to 1800 nits Colour Depth Standard vs 10-bit

Both smartphones offer smooth 120Hz AMOLED displays, but the Find X9 Ultra takes a noticeable lead with its larger 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel, delivering sharper visuals, better brightness, and improved efficiency through adaptive refresh rate technology.

The Find X9s, with its 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, still delivers a premium viewing experience while keeping power consumption lower.

Performance: MediaTek vs Snapdragon Powerhouse

Under the hood, Oppo has taken two distinct performance paths.

Performance Specifications Feature Oppo Find X9s vs Oppo Find X9 Ultra Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s vs Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X vs Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 vs Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Software ColorOS 16 (Android 16) vs ColorOS 16 (Android 16)

The Find X9 Ultra clearly dominates in raw power, thanks to Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The Find X9s, powered by the Dimensity 9500s, remains highly capable for everyday premium performance, gaming, and multitasking.

Cameras: Oppo's Biggest Leap Yet

Photography is where Oppo is making its strongest statement.

Camera Specifications Camera Setup Oppo Find X9s vs Oppo Find X9 Ultra Main Camera 50MP vs 200MP Ultra-Wide 50MP vs 50MP Telephoto 50MP vs 200MP Extra Lens - vs 50MP Ultra Telephoto + Colour Reproduction Lens Selfie Camera 32MP vs 50MP

The Find X9 Ultra is designed for photography enthusiasts, featuring a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP telephoto Lens, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP ultra-telephoto camera, along with a colour reproduction sensor for more natural, accurate colours.

The Find X9s, meanwhile, features a triple 50MP rear camera setup, co-engineered with Hasselblad, offering balanced flagship photography in a more compact package.

Battery & Charging: Ultra Goes Further

Battery & Charging Specifications Feature Oppo Find X9s vs Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery 7025mAh vs 7050mAh Silicon Carbon Wired Charging 80W SuperVOOC vs 100W SuperVOOC Wireless Charging No vs 50W AirVOOC

Battery life remains a strong point for both devices, but the Find X9 Ultra edges ahead with a 7050mAh silicon-carbon battery, faster 100W charging, and 50W wireless charging support, features missing on the X9s.

Pricing & Availability

The Oppo Find X9s starts at ₹79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 512GB variant costs ₹89,999.

The Find X9 Ultra, positioned firmly in the ultra-premium category, starts at ₹1,69,999.

Both smartphones will go on sale from May 28, with bank offers significantly reducing prices. The Find X9s can be purchased for as low as ₹62,199, while the Find X9 Ultra drops to ₹1,36,999 after discounts.

Oppo and Jio Bring 5GA to India

Alongside the launch, Oppo announced a partnership with Reliance Jio to bring 5G Standalone Advanced (5GA) connectivity to eligible Oppo flagship smartphones.

Users with supported Oppo flagship devices may now notice a "5GA" icon appearing on top of their screens while connected to Jio's network. The service is possible because Jio has deployed a nationwide 5G Standalone (SA) network, enabling faster speeds, lower latency, and improved network efficiency.

With the Find X9 series, Oppo is clearly targeting two types of buyers: those seeking ultimate flagship power without compromise, and those seeking a premium experience at a relatively lower price point.