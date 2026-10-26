Meanwhile, the Enco X4 earbuds focus on premium audio quality, offering active noise cancellation (ANC), lossless wireless audio support and AI-powered features.

The compact flagship tablet features an OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Oppo has introduced two new products in India: the Oppo Pad Mini tablet and the Oppo Enco X4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

Oppo launched the Pad Mini in India on October 22, with a matte-finish display designed to reduce glare and provide a paper-like writing experience when used with a stylus.

The tablet runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery supporting 67W wired fast charging.

The Oppo Enco X4 earbuds also bring several premium features, including a dual-driver audio system, sound tuning developed in collaboration with Dynaudio, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and AI-powered live translation. Both products are scheduled to go on sale in India from October 29.

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Oppo Pad Mini Price in India and Availability

The Oppo Pad Mini is listed at Rs. 94,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, the tablet's detailed specifications also mention a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration.

The tablet will be available in a Lavender colour option. Customers can purchase it through Flipkart and Oppo's official online store starting October 29.

Oppo Pad Mini Features and Specifications

Display and Design

The Oppo Pad Mini features an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen supports a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits, making it suitable for multimedia consumption and everyday use.

The tablet comes with a matte finish designed to reduce reflections and glare. It also aims to provide a paper-like writing experience with stylus feedback, making it useful for note-taking, drawing and other productivity tasks.

Performance and Software

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It is mentioned in configurations offering up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, although the listed Indian price corresponds to the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Cameras and Sensors

The Oppo Pad Mini features a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The front camera can be used for video calls and online meetings.

Its onboard sensors include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, gyroscope and Hall effect sensor.

Battery and Connectivity

The tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo Enco X4 Price in India and Availability

The Oppo Enco X4 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 19,999 in India. They will go on sale starting October 29 through Oppo's official website and Amazon India.

The earbuds will be available in Glacier White and Aurora Violet colour options. They also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, although the charging case does not have a corresponding rating.

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Oppo Enco X4 Features and Specifications

Audio and Dual-Driver System

The Oppo Enco X4 earbuds feature a dual-driver audio system comprising 11mm bass drivers and 6mm planar diaphragm tweeters. The system is designed to deliver deep bass, detailed high frequencies and a wider audio experience.

Oppo has collaborated with Dynaudio to develop the earbuds' sound tuning. Users can choose from five sound profiles:

Dynaudio Original Sound

Dynaudio High Resolution

Pure Vocals

Crisp Highs

Thundering Bass

The earbuds also support a 10-band Sound Master EQ, allowing users to customise their listening experience.

Lossless Audio Support

The Enco X4 supports the LHDC lossless audio codec, with a transmission bitrate of up to 2.3Mbps and audio support up to 24-bit/48kHz.

This feature is designed to preserve more audio detail during wireless transmission when used with compatible devices and recordings.

However, lossless audio is disabled by default and requires a compatible Oppo Find X series smartphone.

Active Noise Cancellation

The earbuds feature AI-powered real-time active noise cancellation, supported by a 6nm neural processing unit (NPU), three microphones and adaptive ANC algorithms.

According to Oppo, the Enco X4 delivers a 100 per cent improvement in overall noise cancellation performance and 30 per cent stronger noise cancellation across speech frequencies compared with the Enco X3s.

An adaptive mode uses AI-based scene recognition to adjust noise cancellation and transparency settings according to the surrounding environment.

The system is designed to provide a more immersive listening experience while helping users remain aware of their surroundings when required.

Spatial Audio and AI Features

The Oppo Enco X4 supports spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, which is designed to create a more immersive listening experience.

Other features include AI-powered live translation, conversation awareness, head gestures for call handling and support for Google Gemini. The earbuds can also provide remote camera control on select Oppo smartphones and Neck Health reminders on compatible Oppo and OnePlus devices.

The full AI live translation experience is currently limited to select Oppo and OnePlus smartphones running ColorOS 17 or later.

Connectivity and Battery Life

The Enco X4 supports Bluetooth 6.1 and can connect to two devices simultaneously, including compatible iOS, Android and Windows devices.

The earbuds are rated to provide up to 13 hours of music playback on a single charge, extending to 53 hours with the charging case. These figures are based on AAC playback with ANC turned off and the volume set to 50 per cent.

For calls, the earbuds use three microphones and a voice pickup unit (VPU) to help reduce background noise and improve voice clarity.