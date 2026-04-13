Oppo Pad 5 Pro: The Next Flagship of Oppo's Tablet Series

Across all models in this series, Oppo focuses on high resolution, large displays, and strong battery life, and tablets in this series offer an optional keyboard with stylus support for productivity.

The Oppo Pad series marks the company's entry into the highly competitive tablet market, aiming to deliver strong performance and seamless integration for its users.

The all-new Oppo Pad 5 Pro has leaked online ahead of the company's official launch. This brand new Oppo Pad 5 Pro marks the next major entry in the company's tablet segment. As it had been leaked online, it sparked discussion among users about its display, performance, and so on.

The Oppo Pad seems to have strong competition from the Apple iPad lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Series, and the Xiaomi Pad Series. At the same time, Apple leads the software ecosystem, Samsung stands out for productivity features, Xiaomi is known for delivering value-for-money performance and aggressive specs at lower cost, and Oppo is known for offering a premium display and solid performance at competitive pricing.

So, this Oppo Pad series has emerged into a strong, capable Android tablet lineup, from its first-generation tablet, which was just for entertainment, to its high-end tablet, which is for productivity and performance.

Oppo Pad 5 Pro Specifications Label Value Display 13.2-inch 2K IPS LCD (1920 × 3000 resolution), slim bezels Refresh Rate 144Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset Storage 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB Battery Life 13,000 mAh Charging 80W fast charging Rear Camera 13 MP single rear camera Front Camera 8 MP front camera Operating System Android 16 with ColorOS

The Oppo Pad 5 Pro seemed to be a huge step for the company in the target market, and it is clearly designed to compete with top-tier Android tablets.

Oppo Pad 5 Pro Launch Date

The Oppo Pad 5 Pro is expected to launch on April 21, 2026, in China, alongside new Oppo products, including the Oppo Pad Mini and the Find X9 series. This release is first focused on the Chinese market; the official news for the rest of the world has not been released yet.

And this launch perfectly aligns with its previous tablet releases, which showcase its dominance in this sector and its annual upgrade strategy.