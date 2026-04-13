Technology

Oppo Pad 5 Pro: The Next Flagship of Oppo's Tablet Series

The Oppo Pad 5 Pro has leaked ahead of launch, creating buzz around its display and performance. As part of Oppo's evolving tablet lineup, it aims to rival Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi by offering premium features, strong performance, and productivity-focused enhancements at competitive pricing.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Oppo pad 5 pro
Oppo Pad 5 Pro Tablet series

The all-new Oppo Pad 5 Pro has leaked online ahead of the company's official launch. This brand new Oppo Pad 5 Pro marks the next major entry in the company's tablet segment. As it had been leaked online, it sparked discussion among users about its display, performance, and so on.

Oppo Pad series

The Oppo Pad series marks the company's entry into the highly competitive tablet market, aiming to deliver strong performance and seamless integration for its users.

Across all models in this series, Oppo focuses on high resolution, large displays, and strong battery life, and tablets in this series offer an optional keyboard with stylus support for productivity.

The Oppo Pad seems to have strong competition from the Apple iPad lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Series, and the Xiaomi Pad Series. At the same time, Apple leads the software ecosystem, Samsung stands out for productivity features, Xiaomi is known for delivering value-for-money performance and aggressive specs at lower cost, and Oppo is known for offering a premium display and solid performance at competitive pricing.

So, this Oppo Pad series has emerged into a strong, capable Android tablet lineup, from its first-generation tablet, which was just for entertainment, to its high-end tablet, which is for productivity and performance.  

Oppo Pad 5 Pro Specifications
LabelValue
Display 13.2-inch 2K IPS LCD (1920 × 3000 resolution), slim bezels
Refresh Rate144Hz
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
Storage8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB
Battery Life13,000 mAh
Charging80W fast charging
Rear Camera13 MP single rear camera
Front Camera8 MP front camera
Operating SystemAndroid 16 with ColorOS

The Oppo Pad 5 Pro seemed to be a huge step for the company in the target market, and it is clearly designed to compete with top-tier Android tablets.  

Oppo Pad 5 Pro Launch Date

The Oppo Pad 5 Pro is expected to launch on April 21, 2026, in China, alongside new Oppo products, including the Oppo Pad Mini and the Find X9 series. This release is first focused on the Chinese market; the official news for the rest of the world has not been released yet.  

And this launch perfectly aligns with its previous tablet releases, which showcase its dominance in this sector and its annual upgrade strategy.  

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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