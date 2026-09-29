Still, it takes a slightly different approach by pairing a compact body with a large 6,700mAh battery and a high-resolution 200-megapixel main camera.

Introduced on September 28, 2026, the new smartphone sits alongside the regular Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro.

OPPO has added another model to its Reno 16 family with the launch of the OPPO Reno 16t in China.

Detailed Specifications

Display

It features a compact 6.32-inch flexible AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution (2640×1216 pixels), 460 PPI density, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

It reaches a global peak brightness of 1,800 nits, up to 3,600 nits in promotional peak content, and supports a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Processor and Performance

It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset clocked up to 3.4GHz.

It is configured with either 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X/LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Rear Camera Array

It features a triple rear setup with a 200MP main camera with OIS (f/1.8), a 50MP ultra-wide sensor (116-degree FOV), and a 50MP telephoto camera with OIS supporting 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom.

Front Camera

Houses a 50MP autofocus selfie shooter capable of recording 4K video at 60fps.

Battery And Power

Packed with a massive 6,700mAh battery that utilises 80W SuperVOOC and UFCS universal fast wired charging.

Software

Shipped out of the box with ColorOS 16, natively built on Android 16.

Key Features

Elite Durability Standards

The device receives top-tier environmental certifications, including IP68 and IP69K ratings, indicating complete protection against heavy dust ingress, water immersion, and close-range high-pressure hot-water jets.

Premium Video Capabilities

Supports dual-view video, HDR filming, and seamless 4K video recording at 60fps on both primary and front-facing arrays.

Intelligent AI Integration

Integrates an AI hardware key customised for triggering quick workflows like 'Mind Space' interactions.

Compact Ergonomics

Despite its heavy-duty battery, it stays comfortable at just 8.36mm thick and weighs roughly 191 grams.

Pricing And Availability Details

The OPPO Reno 16t comes in two major configuration options.

The base model features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is priced at CNY 3,699, approximately ₹53,000 or $550.

For users who need more space and power, the higher-end variant offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for CNY 4,499, approximately ₹64,000.

Availability And Global Release

OPPO officially launched the Reno 16t in China on September 28, 2026.

It is positioned as an offline-focused mid-range addition to the Reno 16 family.

The handset is currently on sale in China through the official OPPO China Store and physical retail channels.

It is available in three distinct finishes: Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Black.

As of late September 2026, OPPO has not yet announced global or India-specific release dates or official pricing for the Reno 16t.

The OPPO Reno 16t is an interesting addition to the Reno 16 family because it doesn't simply chase a larger screen or a thinner body.