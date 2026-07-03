Technology

Oppo Reno 16 & 16c Debut in India, Check Price & Specs

Oppo has launched the Reno 16 and Reno 16c in India with AMOLED 120Hz displays, 50MP selfie cameras, IP69-rated durability, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, and 80W fast charging. Starting at ₹46,999, both smartphones will go on sale from July 9 via Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo India.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Oppo Reno 16
Oppo Reno 16 and 16C released in India

Oppo unveils its two newest smartphones in India on Thursday as the latest addition to the company's mid-range Reno lineup, weeks after their debut in China. Both devices launched with their own highlighting features.

Oppo Reno 16

Display features

The Oppo Reno 16 features a 6.32-inch (1,216×2,640 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz, offers 460 ppi pixel density, and reaches up to 3,500-nit peak brightness. 

Chipset and Battery

The Oppo Reno 16 is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and packs a 6,700mAh battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging. the same as its Chinese counterpart, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The standard model measures 151.21×72.42×8.36mm and weighs about 193g.

Pricing and Storage

The price of the Oppo Reno 16 starts at Rs. 61,999 for the base variant, which features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of Storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 256GB configuration costs Rs. 67,999.

Oppo Reno 16c

Display Features

The Oppo Reno 16c is equipped with a larger 6.57-inch (1,080×2,372 pixels) AMOLED screen with 397 ppi and up to 1,400-nit peak brightness, offering the same peak refresh rate as the standard model.

Chipset and Battery

The Oppo Reno 16c debuted and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series SoC, paired with LPDDR4x RAM and the same internal Storage as the standard model. The Reno 16c features a 7,000mAh cell and supports 80W wired fast charging. The Reno 16c measures 158.16×74.92×8.58mm and weighs about 197g.

Pricing and Storage

The Oppo Reno 16c is priced at Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models cost Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 55,999, respectively.

Common Features and Specifications

Camera features

Both the Oppo Reno 16 and 16c get a similar camera system. The Oppo Reno 16 carries a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT 600 sensor and optical image stabilisation, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with an 80mm-equivalent focal length.

But the Oppo Reno 16c gets an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back instead of the 50-megapixel shooter on the Reno 16. Both devices feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tech firm claims that both handsets ship with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 16 series also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity.

Colour options 

Both Oppo Reno 16 and Oppo Reno 16c will be available in Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet colourways.

Offers and Availability

The company is offering instant cashback of 10 per cent on SBI, HDFC Bank, and other bank credit cards. Both devices are set to go on sale on July 9 via Amazon, Flipkart and the Oppo India online store.

Key specifications

Oppo Reno 16 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.32-inch AMOLED
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Camera
Camera SetupTriple camera setup
Rear Camera50MP main camera(OIS), 50MP telephoto camera (3.5x optical zoom), 8MP ultra-wide camera
Front Camera50MP selfie camera
Battery
Capacity6,700mAh
Charging80W wired fast charging
RAM & Storage
RAM & StorageUp to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
Pricing
Base Variant8GB + 256GB - Rs. 61,999
Highest Variant12GB + 256GB - Rs. 67,999
Operating System
OSAndroid 16-based ColorOS 16
Durability
RatingIP66/IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance

Oppo Reno 16c Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.57-inch AMOLED
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 7300
Camera
Camera SetupTriple camera setup
Rear Camera50MP main camera(OIS), 50MP telephoto camera (3.5x optical zoom), 8MP ultra-wide camera
Front Camera50MP selfie camera
Battery
Capacity6,500mAh
Charging80W SuperVOOC fast charging
Storage
RAM & StorageUp to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
Pricing
Base Variant8GB + 128GB - Rs. 46,999
MiddleVariant8GB + 256GB- Rs. 49,999
Highest Variant12GB + 256GB - Rs. 55,999
Operating System
OSAndroid 16-based ColorOS 16
Durability
RatingIP66/IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance
Colour ( For Both devices)
ColoursStarry White, Stellar Purple, Twilight Violet
Availability
Sale DateThe sale starts on July 9
PlatformsAmazon, Flipkart, Oppo India online store

Topics

Smartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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