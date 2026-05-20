OPPO Reno16 Series,  Pad 6, Enco Air 5s Launching on May 25

In the official X post, Anvinraj Valiyathara shared a screenshot confirming that the Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in China on May 25 at 6 pm local time (3:30 pm IST). Separately, the tech firm has confirmed in a Weibo post that it will unveil the Oppo Pad 6 and Oppo Enco Air 5s TWS on the same day as the Reno 16 lineup.

The Oppo Reno 16 series will include two models, which could be marketed as the Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Oppo Reno 16, and are tipped to be launched in China on 25 at 3.00 local time and 6.30 (IST).

Oppo has confirmed the next-gen AI camera beast, the Oppo Reno series 16, alongside the Pad 6 and Enco Air 5s. The Oppo Reno 16 series is tipped to launch in China on May 25 at 18.00 local time. Ahead of the launch, the company has already opened pre-bookings on its official online stores in China for people seeking new device updates.

Key features and specifications

Oppo Reno 16

According to some reports, the Oppo Reno 16 may feature a 6.31-inch 1.5K 120Hz flat OLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset, and is expected to deliver better performance than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, used in Oppo Reno 15. This comes with a 6,700 mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 16 Pro

The Oppo Reno series is called the Bubble. The accessory appears to attach to the back of the phone and features a circular display. It is expected that the Oppo Reno 16 Pro will feature a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K 120Hz flat OLED display and a Dimensity 9500s processor, an upgrade from the Dimensity 8450 used in the previous Oppo Reno 15 model. It comes with a 7000 mAh battery and 80 W wired charging, plus 50 W wireless charging.

The leak hinted that both models have a similar triple-rear-camera setup, consisting of a 200-megapixel HP5 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with OIS. It also comes with additional features, including a metal frame, an IP69 rating, and a customisable "Plus Key."

The Upcoming lineup will be offered in five storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. In China, pre-orders offer several benefits for customers, including an instalment feature and rewards.

Pricing and availability

In terms of pricing, the Pro model will reportedly arrive in China at a starting price of CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 56,000).In China, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro variant could be offered in Black Horse, Dream Blue, and Heartbeat Star shades. In India, the Oppo Reno 16 lineup is expected to be launched between June and July.

Oppo Pad 6 and Oppo Enco Air 5s

The Oppo Pad 6 is set to feature a 3K display, a 10,420mAh battery, and the MediaTek Dimensity 9500S chip. Regarding the Oppo Enco Air 5s, the company has shared only limited information at this time. These earbuds are said to offer up to 48 hours of battery life when used with the charging case and will feature a semi-in-ear design.

Oppo Reno 16 Specifications (Expected) Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.31-inch flat OLED display Resolution 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate Processor Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset Battery Battery Capacity 6,700 mAh battery Charging 80W fast charging RAM and Storage Configurations 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB Colour Color Options Heartbeat, Moonlit Black, Galaxy Purple shades