Technology

Oppo Reno 16 Series Goes Global With 7,000mAh Battery, 200MP Camera

Oppo has launched the Reno 16 5G, Reno 16 Pro 5G, and Reno 16F 5G in global markets. The lineup features up to a 7,000mAh battery, 200MP camera, 144Hz AMOLED display, IP69K rating, and support for the new Oppo Bubble magnetic accessory.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·5 min read
Oppo Reno 16 series
Oppo Reno 16 series launched in India

Oppo has launched the Reno 16 5G series in global markets outside of China. The series comprises the Oppo Reno 16 5G, Reno 16 Pro 5G, and Reno 16F 5G models. They also support the company's recently introduced Oppo Bubble accessory.   

Common features in the Oppo Reno 16 series

The Oppo Reno 16 5G series smartphones come pre-installed with ColorOS 16 and have an IP69K rating for resistance against dust and water. The Reno 16 5G and Reno 16 Pro 5G feature a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, while the Reno 16F 5G has a 7,000mAh battery with the same 80W fast wired charging support. 

Oppo Reno 16F 5G

The Oppo Reno 16F 5G costs THB 15,999 (Rs 45,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. At the same time, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs THB 16,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000). It is available in Pop White, Dream Purple, and Twilight Violet shades. 

Specifications in Oppo Reno 16F 5G

The new Reno 16F 5G runs on ColorOS 16.0 and features a 6.57-inch full HD+ crystal glass AMOLED display with a 92.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It delivers up to 1400 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). It has Crystal Guard glass protection.

It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor. It supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features a 7000mAh battery with 80 W fast Charging. On the back, the Oppo Reno 16F 5G has a triple camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 16F 5 G has an under-display optical fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition.  The device is equipped with an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an electronic compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. For connectivity, the Oppo Reno 16F offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, and NFC.

Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G smartphones are priced at THB 26,999 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model in Thailand. It is available in Starlight Black and Pop White shades. 

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 16.0, featuring a 6.32-inch full-HD+ Crystal Guard+ AMOLED display with a 93.4 per cent touch sampling rate up to 240Hz. The panel has a 144Hz refresh rate. It carries a 6,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The vanilla Oppo Reno 16 5G measures around 151.21×72.42×8.22mm and weighs around 182g. The Reno 16 Pro measures around 151.21×72.42×8.20mm and weighs around 182g.

The panel in the Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G offers up to 1800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM) and features crystal glass protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super SoC.

The Reno 16 Pro 5G features a 50-megapixel ultra-wide main camera, a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera equipped with 2-axis OIS, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor also with 2-axis OIS. Additionally, both devices come with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options

Oppo Reno 16 5G

The pricing for the Oppo Reno 16 5G starts at  THB 19,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs THB 22,999 (roughly Rs. 65,000). It is available in Dream Purple, Twilight Violet and Pop White shades. 

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 16.0, featuring a 6.32-inch full-HD+ Crystal Guard+ AMOLED display with a 93.4 per cent touch sampling rate up to 240Hz. The panel has a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries a 6,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging. ( similar to Oppo Reno 16 Pro)

The panel in the Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G offers up to 1800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM) and features crystal glass protection. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

The Reno 16 5G features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 2-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2-axis OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

These three devices can be paired with the Oppo Bubble screen accessory. It magnetically attaches to the phone, showing the rear camera view in real time. It offers Bluetooth connectivity and is offered in a silver shade. 

Oppo Reno 16F 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.57-inch AMOLED display
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate.
Resolution1,272x2772 Resolution
Camera
Primary Camera200MP primary camera
Selfie Camera50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera
Main Rear Camera50MP AI main rear camera with AI-powered photography features.
Battery
Capacity7,000mAh battery
Charging80W SUPERVOOC fast charging
OS
Operating SystemColorOS 16
RAM and Storage
Option 18GB RAM + 128GB  
Option 28GB RAM + 256GB
Pricing
8GB RAM + 128GBTHB 15,999 (Rs 45,000)
8GB RAM + 256GBTHB 16,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000)
Colour
ColoursPop White, Dream Purple, Twilight Violet
Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display  
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
Resolution1,272x2772 pixels Resolution
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9500
OS
Operating SystemAndroid 16
Camera
SetupTriple rear camera setup:
Primary Camera200MP primary camera
Telephoto Camera50MP telephoto camera
Ultra-Wide Camera50MP ultra-wide camera
Battery
Capacity7,000mAh battery
Charging80W SUPERVOOC fast charging
RAM and Storage
Option 112GB RAM + 256GB
Pricing
12GB RAM + 256GBTHB 26,999 (roughly Rs. 76,000)
Colour
ColoursStarlight Black, Pop White
Oppo Reno 16 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate.
Resolution1216x2640 pixels Resolution
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8550
OS
Operating SystemAndroid 16
Camera
SetupTriple rear camera setup:
Main Camera200MP main camera
Telephoto Camera50MP telephoto camera
Ultra-Wide Camera50MP ultra-wide camera
Batterry
Capacity6,700mAh battery
Charging80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
RAM and Storage
Option 18GB + 256GB
Option 212GB + 256GB
Pricing
8GB + 256GBTHB 19,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000)
12GB + 256GBTHB 22,999 (roughly Rs. 65,000)
Colour
ColoursDream Purple, Twilight Violet, Pop White

Topics

New gadget launch

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...