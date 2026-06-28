The Oppo Reno 16F 5G costs THB 15,999 (Rs 45,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. At the same time, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs THB 16,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000). It is available in Pop White, Dream Purple, and Twilight Violet shades.

The Oppo Reno 16 5G series smartphones come pre-installed with ColorOS 16 and have an IP69K rating for resistance against dust and water. The Reno 16 5G and Reno 16 Pro 5G feature a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, while the Reno 16F 5G has a 7,000mAh battery with the same 80W fast wired charging support.

Oppo has launched the Reno 16 5G series in global markets outside of China. The series comprises the Oppo Reno 16 5G, Reno 16 Pro 5G, and Reno 16F 5G models. They also support the company's recently introduced Oppo Bubble accessory.

Specifications in Oppo Reno 16F 5G

The new Reno 16F 5G runs on ColorOS 16.0 and features a 6.57-inch full HD+ crystal glass AMOLED display with a 92.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It delivers up to 1400 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). It has Crystal Guard glass protection.

It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor. It supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features a 7000mAh battery with 80 W fast Charging. On the back, the Oppo Reno 16F 5G has a triple camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 16F 5 G has an under-display optical fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition. The device is equipped with an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an electronic compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. For connectivity, the Oppo Reno 16F offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, and NFC.

Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G smartphones are priced at THB 26,999 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model in Thailand. It is available in Starlight Black and Pop White shades.

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 16.0, featuring a 6.32-inch full-HD+ Crystal Guard+ AMOLED display with a 93.4 per cent touch sampling rate up to 240Hz. The panel has a 144Hz refresh rate. It carries a 6,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The vanilla Oppo Reno 16 5G measures around 151.21×72.42×8.22mm and weighs around 182g. The Reno 16 Pro measures around 151.21×72.42×8.20mm and weighs around 182g.

The panel in the Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G offers up to 1800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM) and features crystal glass protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super SoC.

The Reno 16 Pro 5G features a 50-megapixel ultra-wide main camera, a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera equipped with 2-axis OIS, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor also with 2-axis OIS. Additionally, both devices come with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options

Oppo Reno 16 5G

The pricing for the Oppo Reno 16 5G starts at THB 19,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs THB 22,999 (roughly Rs. 65,000). It is available in Dream Purple, Twilight Violet and Pop White shades.

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 16.0, featuring a 6.32-inch full-HD+ Crystal Guard+ AMOLED display with a 93.4 per cent touch sampling rate up to 240Hz. The panel has a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries a 6,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging. ( similar to Oppo Reno 16 Pro)

The panel in the Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G offers up to 1800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM) and features crystal glass protection. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

The Reno 16 5G features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 2-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2-axis OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

These three devices can be paired with the Oppo Bubble screen accessory. It magnetically attaches to the phone, showing the rear camera view in real time. It offers Bluetooth connectivity and is offered in a silver shade.

Oppo Reno 16F 5G Specifications Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.57-inch AMOLED display Refresh Rate 120Hz refresh rate. Resolution 1,272x2772 Resolution Camera Primary Camera 200MP primary camera Selfie Camera 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera Main Rear Camera 50MP AI main rear camera with AI-powered photography features. Battery Capacity 7,000mAh battery Charging 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging OS Operating System ColorOS 16 RAM and Storage Option 1 8GB RAM + 128GB Option 2 8GB RAM + 256GB Pricing 8GB RAM + 128GB THB 15,999 (Rs 45,000) 8GB RAM + 256GB THB 16,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000) Colour Colours Pop White, Dream Purple, Twilight Violet

Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G Specifications Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display Refresh Rate 120Hz refresh rate Resolution 1,272x2772 pixels Resolution Processor Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9500 OS Operating System Android 16 Camera Setup Triple rear camera setup: Primary Camera 200MP primary camera Telephoto Camera 50MP telephoto camera Ultra-Wide Camera 50MP ultra-wide camera Battery Capacity 7,000mAh battery Charging 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging RAM and Storage Option 1 12GB RAM + 256GB Pricing 12GB RAM + 256GB THB 26,999 (roughly Rs. 76,000) Colour Colours Starlight Black, Pop White