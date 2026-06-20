Technology

OPPO Reno 16C Tipped to Launch in India with powerful upgrades

OPPO Reno 16c is tipped to launch in India as an affordable Reno 16 series model. It may feature a 6.57-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, 50MP triple rear cameras, 50MP selfie camera, 6,500mAh battery with 45W charging, IP69 rating, stereo speakers, and NFC support.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Oppo Reno 16C
Oppo Reno 16C expected to launch in India soon

Oppo Reno 16c is scheduled to launch in select global markets next month. A new report suggests that in India, there could be an additional model, the OPPO Reno 16c.

Oppo is planning to launch the Reno 16 and 16c smartphones in India. While the Reno 16 has already surfaced through multiple certifications and benchmark listings, the Reno 16c would be a new addition to the upcoming lineup.

It is reported to feature a handset that follows a similar strategy to that of the Reno 15 series. For context, the Oppo Reno 15c was launched in India in January as the most affordable model in the numbered Reno lineup.

But now the reports suggest that the Oppo Reno 16c is said to arrive as a more affordable alternative within the Reno 16 family and could share numerous specifications with the Reno 16F.

Features of Oppo Reno 16c

The report suggests the Reno 16c could share several specifications with the Reno 16F, which is slated to launch in Indonesia and Malaysia. If this proves accurate, it may sport a 6.57-inch full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, making it larger than the vanilla model. For comparison, the Reno 16 was launched in China with a 1.5K AMOLED panel.

Under the hood, the purported Oppo smartphones are said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

It will reportedly be equipped with a triple-rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The handset may sport a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 16c is reported to pack a 6500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It may feature a plastic frame, stereo speakers, an IP69-rated build, and NFC support, too.

Oppo Reno 16c Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display
Refresh Rate120Hz
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
RAMLPDDR5X RAM
StorageUFS 3.1 storage
Camera
Rear Camera Setup 50MP primary camera with OIS 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera
Front Camera50MP selfie camera
Battery
Battery6,500mAh
Charging45W wired fast charging
Build & Connectivity
BuildPlastic frame
AudioStereo speakers
DurabilityIP69-rated dust and water resistance
ConnectivityNFC support
Software
SoftwareExpected to run ColorOS based on Android
PositioningAffordable model in the Reno 16 series lineup

OPPO has not officially confirmed the Reno 16c yet. The specifications are based on leaks and reports suggesting it may share several features with the upcoming Reno 16F.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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