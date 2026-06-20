It is reported to feature a handset that follows a similar strategy to that of the Reno 15 series. For context, the Oppo Reno 15c was launched in India in January as the most affordable model in the numbered Reno lineup.

Oppo is planning to launch the Reno 16 and 16c smartphones in India. While the Reno 16 has already surfaced through multiple certifications and benchmark listings, the Reno 16c would be a new addition to the upcoming lineup.

Oppo Reno 16c is scheduled to launch in select global markets next month. A new report suggests that in India, there could be an additional model, the OPPO Reno 16c.

But now the reports suggest that the Oppo Reno 16c is said to arrive as a more affordable alternative within the Reno 16 family and could share numerous specifications with the Reno 16F.

Features of Oppo Reno 16c

The report suggests the Reno 16c could share several specifications with the Reno 16F, which is slated to launch in Indonesia and Malaysia. If this proves accurate, it may sport a 6.57-inch full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, making it larger than the vanilla model. For comparison, the Reno 16 was launched in China with a 1.5K AMOLED panel.

Under the hood, the purported Oppo smartphones are said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

It will reportedly be equipped with a triple-rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The handset may sport a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 16c is reported to pack a 6500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It may feature a plastic frame, stereo speakers, an IP69-rated build, and NFC support, too.

Oppo Reno 16c Expected Specifications Specification Details Display Display 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display Refresh Rate 120Hz Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC RAM LPDDR5X RAM Storage UFS 3.1 storage Camera Rear Camera Setup 50MP primary camera with OIS 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera Front Camera 50MP selfie camera Battery Battery 6,500mAh Charging 45W wired fast charging Build & Connectivity Build Plastic frame Audio Stereo speakers Durability IP69-rated dust and water resistance Connectivity NFC support Software Software Expected to run ColorOS based on Android Positioning Affordable model in the Reno 16 series lineup

OPPO has not officially confirmed the Reno 16c yet. The specifications are based on leaks and reports suggesting it may share several features with the upcoming Reno 16F.