Another major highlight is the Adventure Cat Edition, which features a three-dimensional glowing cat design integrated into the rear panel. Its sparkling finish creates a visual effect that changes depending on the lighting conditions.

Interestingly, Oppo has reversed its usual size hierarchy this time. The Reno 17 Pro comes with a smaller display than the standard Reno 17, making it the more compact option in the lineup.

Oppo has officially introduced its Reno 17 series in China, bringing two new smartphones, the Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro. The latest models focus on battery capacity, camera versatility and a refreshed rear design, with the new Adventure Cat Edition emerging as one of the biggest attractions.

Both smartphones are available in Adventure Cat and Cocoa Brown finishes. The standard Reno 17 additionally comes in Ice Moon White, while the Pro model is offered in First Snow White.

The Adventure Cat variant features an illuminated cat graphic on the rear, giving it a distinctive appearance. This special edition is also slightly thicker and heavier than the other colour options.

Pre-orders for the Oppo Reno 17 series have already started in China, with sales scheduled to begin on November 20.

Oppo Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro: Features and Specifications

Oppo Reno 17 Specifications

The standard Oppo Reno 17 features a 6.56-inch 1.55K flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Photography is another key focus, with the device featuring a triple rear camera setup.

The camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50MP autofocus front camera.

One of its biggest highlights is the 8,000mAh battery, supported by 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo Reno 17 Specifications Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.56-inch flat OLED Resolution 1.55K Refresh Rate 120Hz Peak Brightness 1,800 nits Performance Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 RAM Up to 12GB Storage Up to 1TB Camera Primary 50MP with OIS Ultra-wide 50MP Telephoto 50MP periscope with 3.5x optical zoom Front Camera 50MP autofocus Battery Capacity 8,000mAh Charging 80W wired fast charging

Oppo Reno 17 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Reno 17 Pro takes a more compact approach with a 6.32-inch 1.5K OLED display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Pro model features a 200MP primary camera with OIS, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a periscope telephoto camera. The supplied specifications list the periscope sensor as 550MP, which needs confirmation.

Despite its Pro branding, the device packs a smaller 7,250mAh battery compared with the standard Reno 17. It also supports 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo Reno 17 Pro Specifications Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.32-inch OLED Resolution 1.5K Refresh Rate 120Hz Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super RAM Up to 12GB Storage Up to 512GB Camera Primary 200MP with OIS Ultra-wide 50MP Telephoto Periscope (550MP, needs confirmation) Battery Capacity 7,250mAh Charging 80W wired fast charging

Common Features

Metal frames

IP69K-rated protection

In-display fingerprint sensors

On the software front, the Reno 17 series runs ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.

Oppo Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro: Price in China

Oppo has introduced multiple RAM and storage configurations for both smartphones.

Oppo Reno 17 Series Price Variant Price in China Approx. Indian Price Reno 17 8GB + 256GB CNY 3,599 Rs 51,000 Reno 17 12GB + 256GB CNY 3,799 Rs 53,000 Reno 17 12GB + 512GB CNY 3,999 Rs 56,000 Reno 17 12GB + 1TB CNY 4,899 Rs 69,000 Reno 17 Pro 8GB + 256GB CNY 4,199 Rs 59,000 Reno 17 Pro 12GB + 256GB CNY 4,599 Rs 65,000 Reno 17 Pro 12GB + 512GB CNY 4,999 Rs 71,000

The standard Reno 17 offers up to 1TB of storage, while the Reno 17 Pro is limited to 512GB.

Oppo Reno 17 vs Reno 16: What's New?

Compared with the previous Reno 16 generation, the Reno 17 series brings a noticeable improvement in battery capacity, particularly with the standard model's 8,000mAh battery.

However, the overall upgrades appear to focus more on battery endurance and exterior design than a major performance overhaul.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor continues to power the standard model, while the new Adventure Cat Edition gives the series a distinctive design identity.