Oppo Reno 17 Design Revealed Ahead of November 16 Launch

Reno 17 series is now available for pre-order through Oppo's official Chinese website. Alongside the new smartphones, the company is also expected to introduce the Oppo Watch 5 and Oppo Pad Air 6 at the launch event.

Ahead of the official announcement, the company has revealed the design of its upcoming smartphones, highlighting a distinctive new look that sets them apart from previous Reno models.

Oppo is preparing to expand its Reno smartphone lineup with the launch of the Reno 17 series in China on November 16.

The new Reno lineup could also make its way to India, with reports suggesting a possible December launch. However, Oppo has yet to confirm the Indian launch date.

Oppo Reno 17 Series Design and Colour Options

Design appears to be one of the major talking points of the Reno 17 series. Oppo has introduced a special edition called 'Adventure Cat', which features an engraved cat design on the rear panel.

The Adventure Cat variant comes in a light blue finish with a sparkling effect, giving the smartphone a distinctive appearance. Oppo is also offering the Reno 17 series in white and brown colour options, which feature a more subtle design.

Oppo has continued to experiment with the appearance of its Reno smartphones. Previous generations featured decorative elements such as a sparkling bow design on an earlier model and a 3D embossed star pattern on the Reno 16 series.

Oppo Reno 17 Series Specifications (Expected)

Oppo has not officially announced the hardware specifications of the Reno 17 series. However, early leaks suggest that the upcoming smartphones could feature the following specifications:

Oppo Reno 17 Series Expected Specifications Specification Expected Details Display 6.5-inch display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Battery 8,000mAh Design Adventure Cat edition with engraved rear design Colour Options Light Blue, White and Brown Launch Date November 16, 2026 India Launch Expected in December 2026

These specifications are based on leaks and should not be considered confirmed until Oppo officially announces the devices.

Oppo Reno 17 Series: What to Expect

Based on the available information, the Reno 17 series appears to focus more on design and battery improvements than a complete hardware overhaul.

The reported 8,000mAh battery could be a notable upgrade, particularly for users who prioritise battery life. Oppo is also reportedly working on new camera features for the upcoming lineup, although details remain unclear.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset is also expected to power the device, but Oppo has yet to confirm the processor and other hardware details.

If the leaks prove accurate, the Reno 17 series could be an incremental upgrade over the Reno 16 lineup, with a refreshed design, a larger battery, and additional camera features.

More information about the display, cameras, performance, pricing and availability should become clear when Oppo officially introduces the Reno 17 series in China on November 16.