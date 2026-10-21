According to a tipster, Oppo could also be testing a second smartphone with an unusual wide-screen design. The device is reportedly not a foldable phone, although further details about its design and hardware remain unavailable.

The upcoming handset is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, a compact 6.32-inch display and a large 7,000mAh battery.

Oppo is reportedly working on its next-generation Reno-series smartphones, with fresh leaks revealing the expected specifications of the Oppo Reno 17 Pro.

Oppo has not yet officially announced either device. Therefore, treat the reported specifications and launch timeline as unconfirmed until the company releases more information.

Expected Display and Performance

The Oppo Reno 17 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.32-inch display, making it relatively compact compared with many current smartphones. The screen is expected to offer a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, potentially delivering sharp visuals and smoother scrolling.

Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8550 Super chipset. However, Oppo has not confirmed the processor or provided details about the phone's RAM and storage configurations.

If these specifications prove accurate, the Reno 17 Pro could appeal to users who want a smaller smartphone without compromising display quality or performance.

Camera Features

Camera performance could be a major highlight of the upcoming Oppo Reno 17 Pro. According to the leak, the handset may feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with gimbal-style optical image stabilisation.

This system could help minimise Camera shake and improve stability when capturing photos and videos. However, the actual performance will depend on the final camera hardware and software optimisation.

The primary Camera is reportedly expected to be accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone could feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

If confirmed, this combination would give the Reno 17 Pro a versatile camera setup covering standard photography, wide-angle shots and zoom photography.

Expected 7,000mAh Battery

Battery capacity could be another significant feature of the Oppo Reno 17 Pro. The smartphone is tipped to pack a battery of around 7,000mAh, a substantial capacity for a device with a 6.32-inch display.

Such a battery could provide extended usage for photography, video streaming, gaming and everyday tasks. However, the phone's actual battery life will depend on its hardware efficiency and software optimisation.

Details about charging speeds and wireless charging support have not yet emerged.

Expected Software

The upcoming smartphone is expected to run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. If the reported software details are accurate, the device could arrive with Oppo's next-generation interface and the latest Android platform.

However, the software version remains unconfirmed, and the final release could differ from the information currently circulating online.

Oppo Is Reportedly Testing a Wide-Screen Smartphone

Alongside the Reno 17 Pro, Oppo is reportedly developing another smartphone with an unusual wide-screen design.

Based on available information, the device is not a foldable phone. However, its display dimensions, aspect ratio, processor, camera system and launch timeline have not been revealed.

It remains unclear whether the handset will be part of the Reno series or belong to a different product lineup. Oppo has also not confirmed whether the device will reach the commercial market.

Oppo Reno 17 Pro: Expected Specifications Specification Details Display Display 6.32-inch screen Resolution 1.5K Refresh rate 120Hz Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super Camera Rear primary Camera 200MP with gimbal-style optical image stabilisation Ultra-wide Camera 50MP Periscope telephoto camera 50MP Front Camera 50MP Battery Battery Around 7,000mAh Software Operating system Android 17 User interface ColorOS 17 Availability Expected launch November 2026 Price Not yet revealed

Oppo Reno 17 Pro Launch Timeline and Availability

The Oppo Reno 17 Pro is reportedly expected to launch in November 2026. However, the company has not announced an official launch date, pricing or market availability.

The reported wide-screen smartphone is also yet to receive an official announcement. More details about both devices could emerge as the rumoured launch period approaches.

If the leaked specifications are accurate, the Oppo Reno 17 Pro could stand out with its compact display, high-resolution camera system and large battery. Nevertheless, these details remain preliminary, and the final specifications may change before the official announcement.