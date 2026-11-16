OPPO Reno 17 & Reno 17 Pro Launch in China Today: Check Specs

Reno 17 series is expected to focus on camera performance, battery capacity and display technology. Both models are also expected to support OPPO's new magnetic Bubble accessory, which is designed to make taking selfies with the rear camera easier.

Ahead of the official launch, OPPO has opened pre-orders for both smartphones through its online store in China. The listings have revealed their storage configurations and several key specifications, although the company is expected to announce the official prices and remaining details during the launch event.

OPPO is set to expand its Reno smartphone lineup with the launch of the Reno 17 5G series in China today. The new lineup includes two models: the standard OPPO Reno 17 and the higher-end Reno 17 Pro .

OPPO Reno 17 5G: Features and Specifications

The standard OPPO Reno 17 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

For photography, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The complete camera specifications have not yet been confirmed.

The Reno 17 will be available in four storage configurations, including a top-end variant with 1TB of internal storage.

Expected OPPO Reno 17 Specifications Feature Specifications Display 6.7-inch flat 1.5K OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Rear Camera Triple camera setup with 50MP primary sensor Storage 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options RAM 8GB and 12GB

OPPO Reno 17 Pro 5G: Features and Specifications

The OPPO Reno 17 Pro is expected to offer a more compact 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. Unlike the standard model, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset.

Camera performance is expected to be one of the main highlights of the Pro model. It will feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. On the front, the smartphone will include a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Another major highlight is its large 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The device is also expected to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Reno 17 Pro is expected to run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.

Expected OPPO Reno 17 Pro Specifications Feature Specifications Display 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super Rear Camera 200MP primary with OIS + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto Front Camera 50MP Battery 7,000mAh Charging 80W fast charging Protection IP68 and IP69 Software ColorOS 17 based on Android 17 RAM 8GB and 12GB Storage 256GB and 512GB

OPPO Bubble Accessory: Rear Camera Selfies Made Easier

One of the interesting additions expected with the Reno 17 series is the OPPO Bubble, an external magnetic accessory designed to improve the selfie experience.

The accessory features a small circular AMOLED touchscreen that attaches to the rear of the smartphone. It works as an external viewfinder, allowing users to see themselves while taking selfies with the phone's more capable rear cameras.

Apart from photography, the Bubble display can also show wallpapers, live photos, videos and emojis when it is not being used as a viewfinder.

This accessory could be particularly useful for users who prefer the image quality of rear cameras but find it difficult to frame selfies without seeing the screen.

OPPO Reno 17 Series Price and Availability

OPPO has started accepting pre-orders for the Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro through its official online store in China.

According to the listings, the standard Reno 17 will be available in four configurations:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

12GB RAM + 1TB storage

The Reno 17 Pro will be offered in three configurations:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

Interestingly, the 1TB storage option appears to be exclusive to the standard Reno 17, while the Pro model will be limited to 512GB.

Official pricing, colour options, and full availability details are expected to be announced during today's launch event in China. More details about the OPPO Reno 17 series should become clear following the official unveiling.