The rollout began on November 1 and is scheduled to continue until November 30. The update covers several models across the Find X and Reno series, though availability may vary by device and region.

The latest update focuses on improving everyday smartphone usage with new photo management options, incoming call announcements, an upgraded calculator, AI-powered translation and additional system features.

OPPO has started rolling out its November 2026 ColorOS 17 update to eligible smartphones in India.

OPPO ColorOS November 17 Update: Eligible Smartphones

The November update is being rolled out to the following OPPO smartphones:

OPPO Find X10

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9s

OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO Find X8

OPPO Reno 16 5G

New Features in the November ColorOS 17 Update

Photo Management

One major addition is an improved photo management experience. The new flexible image export option allows users to select the image size before saving or sharing pictures.

Available presets include small (25%), medium (50%), large (75%) and original quality. Users can also enter a custom long-edge size in pixels.

The image compression option now offers multiple quality levels, from lowest to best, while displaying an estimated file size during adjustments.

Photo deletion has also become more flexible. Users can remove an image from both their phone and cloud storage, or delete it only from the device to free up storage space.

Cloud-backed photos remain in the Recently Deleted folder for 60 days, while other deleted images are retained for 30 days.

Incoming Call Announcements

The Phone app can now announce the caller's name or number, allowing users to identify incoming calls without checking their phones.

The feature can be enabled at all times or restricted to situations when Bluetooth devices or headphones are connected. However, it is available only on devices that come with the OPPO Phone app.

Improved Translation and Calculator

The translation feature has received improvements to preserve the original tone of sentences better. It also allows users to check the meanings of individual words.

Meanwhile, the calculator has been redesigned with separate Basic, Scientific and Converter sections. It also includes a calculation history feature and conversion options for currencies, temperature, speed and other measurements.

OSee and O+ Connect Improvements

OPPO's OSee tool, which supports document scanning and code recognition, now works in landscape mode and can identify objects.

The O+ Connect feature, running version 17.100.10 or later, allows a smartphone and tablet to connect to the same PC simultaneously. Additionally, a remotely connected PC can now unlock automatically using a saved password.

The update also introduces new home screen widgets, including One-Tap Boost, Storage Cleaner, Battery Usage and Contacts. Hidden apps can now be configured to return to the home screen when users exit them. General system stability improvements are included as well.

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How to Download and Install the OPPO ColorOS 17 Update

Eligible OPPO smartphone users can manually check whether the November 2026 update is available on their devices by following these steps:

Open the Settings app on your OPPO smartphone. Scroll down and select About Device. Tap the ColorOS version or software update section. Select Check for Updates. If the November update is available, tap Download and Install. Wait for the download to finish and restart your smartphone if prompted.

Before installing the update, make sure your phone has enough battery charge and a stable Wi-Fi connection. It is also recommended to back up important data.

Since OPPO is distributing the update in phases, eligible users may not receive it immediately. If the update does not appear, they can check again over the coming days.