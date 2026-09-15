The F35 series is expected to debut in India in October, before being introduced to other markets. OPPO has already teased the upcoming lineup but has not announced the exact launch date.

Ahead of the launch, a new report has revealed the possible design and colour options of both smartphones. The leaked renders suggest OPPO may take a different approach to the rear design of the standard and Pro models.

OPPO is preparing to expand its F-series smartphone lineup in India with the upcoming F35 series. The new range is expected to comprise the OPPO F35 and F35 Pro, although the company has not officially confirmed the names yet.

OPPO F35 Series: Design and Colour Options

OPPO F35 and F35 Pro could arrive in a total of six colourways.

The standard F35 is reportedly available in Brown, Orange and Light Blue, while the F35 Pro could come in Pink, Silver and Purple.

The two models are also expected to feature noticeably different camera module designs.

The F35 Pro could feature a large, rounded-rectangle camera island extending across the upper section of the rear panel. It would house two large circular camera rings on the left, plus a smaller circular element and an LED flash. The camera module also carries "AI Camera" branding.

The standard F35, meanwhile, appears to use a slimmer, pill-shaped horizontal camera bar. It features two large camera rings positioned side by side, followed by a circular flash.

Across all six variants, the phones appear to have flat rear panels with rounded corners and flat-looking side frames, giving them a clean, modern look.

OPPO F35 Series Specifications Specification Details Display 120Hz flat AMOLED 120Hz flat AMOLED Front camera 50MP 50MP Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300-series Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Battery 10,000mAh 10,000mAh Rear design Slim pill-shaped camera bar Large rounded-rectangle camera island

OPPO F35 Series: Expected Hardware

The F35 series is tipped to feature 120Hz flat AMOLED displays, which could offer smoother scrolling and animations compared with conventional 60Hz panels. Both models are also expected to feature 50MP front-facing cameras.

Under the hood, the standard F35 could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300-series chipset, while the F35 Pro is tipped to use the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 platform.

Another major highlight could be the battery. Both smartphones are reportedly being tested with 10,000mAh batteries, which would put the F35 series among the phones offering exceptionally large battery capacities.

OPPO F35 Series: Possible Rebranding

The upcoming smartphones could also be linked to existing OPPO models. The F35 Pro has previously been tipped to arrive as a rebranded version of the OPPO A7 Pro Max, while the standard F35 could share its hardware with the OPPO A7 Pro.

However, these details are based on leaks and reports, and OPPO has not yet officially confirmed the specifications.

OPPO F35 India Launch

OPPO is expected to introduce the F35 series in India during October, with the country potentially becoming the first market to receive the new lineup.

The company has teased the upcoming smartphones but has not disclosed the exact launch date, pricing or complete specifications. More information is expected to emerge ahead of the official announcement.