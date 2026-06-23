Oracle Cuts 21,000 Jobs as AI Expansion Reshapes Workforce

The company acknowledged that the growing use of artificial intelligence within its operations has contributed to workforce reductions and indicated that further job cuts could occur as AI adoption expands.

According to the company's latest annual report, Oracle employed around 141,000 full-time workers as of May 31, 2026, compared with roughly 162,000 employees a year earlier. The reduction represents nearly 13% of its workforce.

Oracle has reduced its global workforce by approximately 21,000 employees over the past year as the technology giant accelerates its transformation into an AI-focused infrastructure company.

Billions Invested in AI Infrastructure

The layoffs come as Oracle pours billions of dollars into building large-scale AI data centres and cloud infrastructure. The company has increasingly positioned itself as a major provider of computing power for AI firms, including OpenAI and Meta, moving beyond its traditional database software business.

Oracle said the restructuring efforts resulted in about $1.8 billion in severance and related costs during the last financial year, a sharp increase from the $374 million recorded in the previous year.

The company noted that ongoing organisational changes could create disruptions, including shortages of skilled workers in certain areas, potentially affecting productivity and financial performance.

Reports of significant job cuts surfaced in April through posts from current and former employees. However, the full scale of the workforce reduction became clear only after Oracle's annual report was published.

A Broader Trend Across Big Tech

The move reflects a broader trend across the technology industry, where companies are trimming staff while directing massive investments toward artificial intelligence. Employment tracking firms estimate that more than 100,000 technology workers have lost their jobs over the past year.

Major technology companies, including Amazon and Meta, have also announced thousands of layoffs while significantly increasing spending on AI-related projects. Together with Google, the firms are expected to invest around $650 billion in AI infrastructure this year.

Amazon alone plans to spend roughly $200 billion on AI initiatives over the coming year and has already announced multiple rounds of layoffs affecting about 30,000 employees.

Oracle's Restructuring Drivers

Oracle said its workforce reductions were driven by a combination of factors, including:

Management changes

Product strategy adjustments

Employee performance reviews

Acquisitions

Broader business restructuring

Expanding to Compete With Amazon and Microsoft

The company has been aggressively expanding its AI infrastructure footprint to compete with cloud computing leaders Amazon and Microsoft.

Earlier this month, Oracle projected net capital expenditure of approximately $70 billion for the current fiscal year as it continues to build new data centres.

To help finance those investments, Oracle plans to raise an additional $40 billion through debt and equity, including a previously announced $20 billion stock offering.

Founded by Larry Ellison, who currently serves as Oracle's Chief Technology Officer, the company is betting heavily on AI-driven growth.

While the strategy aims to strengthen Oracle's position in the rapidly evolving AI market, it also highlights the growing impact of AI on employment across the technology sector.