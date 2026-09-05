Ahead of the launch, Vivo has begun teasing several aspects of OriginOS 7, giving users a preview of a redesigned interface, smoother animations and improved system performance. The company is also expected to discuss its plans for the software's wider rollout during the event.

Vivo plans to announce OriginOS 7 and BlueOS 4, a dedicated platform for smart wearables, smart home products, and IoT devices, during its annual Developer Conference.

Vivo has officially confirmed that OriginOS 7 will be unveiled on September 16, 2026, at the company's annual Vivo Developer Conference (VDC) in China. It is expected to deliver major visual and performance improvements on Vivo smartphones.

Design and features of OriginOS 7

OriginOS 7 is said to launch with a Liquid glass-like design, featuring three transparent texture types to choose from: Real, Natural, and Soft.

The entire interface will adapt and display elements with glass and light effects, including the lock screen clock and widgets, bottom navigation bars, buttons, and more.

Another major feature reportedly coming to OriginOS 7 is Atomic Workbench, a multitasking system designed to make switching between applications faster and more convenient.

The feature reportedly lets users keep up to five applications in a side panel, providing a workflow that resembles the Stage Manager concept found on desktop operating systems. This feature was reportedly limited to Vivo's large-screen devices, such as foldables.

Memory and Design Upgrade

The company is bringing it to candybar phones to enhance productivity and streamline workflows. Vivo OriginOS 7 will also feature improved memory management and an upgraded unfair scheduling algorithm, which Vivo claims will enhance multitasking and animation performance.

The company claims that The Blue River Engine, an architecture designed to rebuild how OriginOS handles computation, display rendering, and system-level coordination, has been further improved to deliver a smoother, snappier user experience.

Vivo has already emphasised similar system-level optimisations in OriginOS, including ultra-core computing, memory management, and dual-rendering technologies designed to maintain smooth performance under heavy workloads.

The new update will also introduce Storage Compression 2.0, a new technology that can free up to 20GB of additional storage on a device with 256GB of storage.

The company also claims OriginOS 7 will deliver a 14% improvement in graphics rendering, up to 12% faster app startup times, and a 19% improvement in page-switching response speeds.

It also claims that the update can reduce power consumption by around 20% during UI animations and screen rendering.

At the upcoming event, it is expected to reveal more major features of OriginOS 7, including device support and when the update will be publicly available.

OriginOS 7 could mark one of Vivo's most significant software upgrades, combining a redesigned visual identity with faster performance and smarter multitasking.