One of the biggest upgrades with the Oura Ring 5 is its redesigned form factor. The company claims the wearable is nearly 40 per cent smaller than its predecessor, making it lighter and more comfortable for all-day wear. Built using lightweight titanium, the ring also gets a stronger physical vapour deposition (PVD) coating for enhanced scratch resistance.

The latest smart ring succeeds the Oura Ring 4 and offers improved health monitoring, greater accuracy, and advanced wellness tools for users seeking deeper health insights.

Oura has officially unveiled the Oura Ring 5 globally, introducing a slimmer design, upgraded sensors, and a host of new AI-powered health features.

The smart ring comes with an IP68 rating and water resistance up to 100 metres, allowing users to wear it during workouts, swimming, and daily activities without worry.

Smarter Health Tracking With New Sensors

The Oura Ring 5 arrives with a redesigned signal architecture, upgraded LEDs, low-profile sensor domes, and 12 enhanced signal pathways. According to the company, these upgrades improve tracking accuracy across different finger shapes and skin tones.

A major new addition is Health Radar, a proactive health monitoring platform built on the company's earlier Symptom Radar system. It continuously analyses biometric trends and can alert users to changes in their health patterns.

Health Radar currently includes blood pressure signals designed to detect signs of cardiovascular strain and nighttime breathing monitoring, which provides a 30-day overview of breathing disturbances during sleep.

The wearable also introduces Live Activity Tracking, enabling real-time workout monitoring through the Oura app, a feature many users had long requested.

New AI Features and Wellness Tools

Oura is expanding beyond fitness tracking with several AI-powered wellness features.

The company has added GLP-1 Insights, a new tool designed for users taking GLP-1 medications for weight management or diabetes treatment. The feature helps users understand how their health metrics change while on medication.

Another key addition is Oura Health Records, which combines clinical health information with sensor data from the ring to provide a more complete health overview.

Through a partnership with Counsel Health, Oura is also introducing AI-enabled healthcare support, alongside an enhanced Advisor AI system that delivers personalised health recommendations based on user habits and biometric data.

Additional features include a Locate function that helps users find misplaced rings and charging cases, and a Data Deletion Tool that allows users to selectively remove specific periods of stored health data.

Oura Ring 5 Price and Availability

The Oura Ring 5 starts at $399 (roughly ₹38,000) for Silver and Black finishes. Premium variants, including Gold, Stealth, Brushed Silver, and Deep Rose, are priced at $499 (around ₹47,600).

The wearable is available in sizes 6 to 13 and ships with a size-specific charger. Customers can pre-order the smart ring on Oura's official website and at select retail partners, including Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Target, and Walmart, as well as other international retailers.

Oura has not yet announced India pricing or availability details.

The company has also introduced a standalone Oura Ring 5 Charging Case priced at $99 (roughly ₹9,400).

It is worth noting that several advanced features require an Oura Membership, which costs $5.99 (around ₹571) per month or $69.99 (roughly ₹6,600) annually.

India Rollout Timeline

Oura confirmed that features such as Health Radar, blood pressure signals, nighttime breathing monitoring, and GLP-1 Insights will roll out in India starting June 2026 for users running the Oura app in English.

Meanwhile, Live Tracking, Locate, and Data Deletion features are expected to launch globally on June 4.

With a smaller design, stronger health-tracking capabilities, AI-powered wellness tools, and proactive monitoring, the Oura Ring 5 appears aimed at users who want a more comprehensive alternative to traditional smartwatches for health tracking.