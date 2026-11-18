The LUMIX SHX1 is designed for filmmakers, cinematographers, broadcast professionals and production teams looking for a flexible camera that can be integrated into different shooting environments.

Announced globally on November 17, 2026, the new camera combines a full-frame sensor, advanced autofocus, in-body image stabilisation and professional video production features in a compact box-style design.

Panasonic has expanded its professional camera portfolio with the launch of the LUMIX SHX1 (AU-SHX1), its first compact cinema camera under the LUMIX brand.

Its modular body allows users to configure it for handheld filming, tripod setups, gimbals, cages and multi-camera productions.

One of the camera's major highlights is its 24.1-megapixel full-frame partially stacked CMOS sensor, which supports 6K video recording and high-frame-rate 4K capture.

Panasonic has also included professional recording formats and connectivity options to make the camera suitable for demanding production workflows.

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Panasonic LUMIX SHX1: Camera and Video Specifications

The LUMIX SHX1 features a 24.1MP full-frame partially stacked CMOS sensor with an optical low-pass filter. The filter helps minimise moiré patterns and false colours when recording detailed subjects and fine textures.

The camera supports 6K Open Gate recording, allowing filmmakers to make better use of the sensor area and reframe footage for different aspect ratios during post-production.

It also supports 4K recording at up to 120fps, with unlimited recording time within the camera's guaranteed operating temperature range.

Other supported recording options include 5.1K at 60fps and 3.8K at 48fps. The camera also offers up to 15 stops of dynamic range in V-Log/V-Gamut when Dynamic Range Boost is enabled, along with Dual Native ISO technology.

For professional colour grading, Panasonic has included both V-Log and ARRI LogC3. The addition of ARRI LogC3 makes it easier to match footage with compatible ARRI cinema cameras during multi-camera productions.

The camera also supports Blackmagic RAW recording directly to an external USB SSD and Apple ProRes RAW recording internally to a CFexpress Type B card. These options provide greater flexibility for professional editing and post-production workflows.

Advanced Autofocus and Image Stabilisation

Panasonic has equipped the LUMIX SHX1 with Phase Hybrid Autofocus featuring 779 focus points. Its AI-powered subject recognition system can detect and track eyes, faces and bodies, along with other subjects such as animals, vehicles, bicycles, aircraft and trains.

For handheld filming, the camera features five-axis in-body image stabilisation. It also supports Dual I.S. 2 when paired with compatible optically stabilised lenses. Active I.S. and electronic image stabilisation further help deliver smoother footage while walking or moving.

Box-Style Design and Professional Connectivity

Unlike conventional mirrorless cameras, the LUMIX SHX1 adopts a compact box-style body that can be adapted to different production requirements. It features an L-Mount, a micro V-mount battery plate and a dedicated thermal management system with a cooling fan.

The thermal design helps maintain stable performance during extended recording sessions, including 4K 120fps video capture.

Connectivity options include full-size HDMI, 12G-SDI output, BNC timecode input and output, and USB Type-C ports. The camera also supports Genlock for synchronising multiple cameras in professional production environments.

It includes dual CFexpress Type B and SD card slots, along with support for direct recording to compatible external SSDs.

Panasonic has also added a 3-inch touchscreen monitor with a tilt and free-angle mechanism, making it easier to monitor footage from different shooting positions. Other professional monitoring tools include waveform, vectorscope, histogram, zebra pattern and false-colour displays.

Optional Accessories for Professional Filmmaking

Alongside the camera, Panasonic has introduced two accessories designed to expand its recording and control capabilities.

XLR Handle Unit (AU-XHU1)

The optional XLR Handle Unit adds dual three-pin XLR inputs for professional microphones and audio equipment. It supports four-channel audio recording in 32-bit float format when combined with the camera's built-in audio input.

The handle can also be separated into different configurations, allowing production teams to use only the components required for a particular shoot.

Control Grip (AU-GRP1)

The Control Grip is designed to provide more familiar camera-style operation. It includes dedicated buttons for white balance, ISO and iris, along with a joystick, function button and zoom rocker.

It uses an ARRI-standard rosette mount, allowing users to adjust its position according to their shooting setup. The grip also supports wired camera control and can be used with compatible power zoom lenses.

Live Production Unit (AU-LPU1)

Panasonic is also developing the Live Production Unit AU-LPU1, which is scheduled to arrive in the first half of 2027.

The accessory will add Genlock synchronisation, IP-based camera control and PoE++ connectivity. It is designed to help integrate the LUMIX SHX1 into live production and remote camera workflows, including setups that use compatible Panasonic PTZ systems and third-party pan-tilt heads.

With this unit, the camera can also be configured for cinema-quality remote production applications.

Panasonic LUMIX SHX1 Price and Availability

Panasonic has announced the following US pricing for the new camera:

Panasonic LUMIX SHX1 Pricing Model US Price LUMIX SHX1 Body Only $4,699.99 LUMIX SHX1 Kit with XLR Handle and Control Grip $5,499.99

The LUMIX SHX1 will become available in stages starting in December 2026, with availability varying by market. Panasonic's North American announcement lists January 2027 as the availability date for the US market.

The Live Production Unit AU-LPU1 is scheduled for release in the first half of 2027. Panasonic has not announced an official Indian price or launch date for the camera.