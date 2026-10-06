Paytm has partnered with Visa in India to offer deals to eligible Visa credit and debit cardholders.

Paytm announced the partnership today, October 6, 2026. Paytm published the official announcement on its blog on October 6, 2026, announcing its partnership with Visa for exclusive offers on Metro ticket bookings, recharges and bill payments.

Digital payments platform Paytm has partnered with Visa in India to introduce exclusive offers for customers who use Paytm for metro ticket bookings, mobile recharges, and bill payments.

Reports from officials of Paytm and Visa

Vikash Jalan, Chief Operating Officer, Paytm said the partnership with Visa brings greater value to everyday payments on Paytm, from Metro travel to mobile recharge and household bills.

Exclusive Visa offers across these frequent spends make everyday payments on Paytm more rewarding.

Ramakrishnan Gopalan, Head of Product and Solutions, India and South Asia, Visa said digital payments are now deeply woven into everyday life in India, from daily commutes to routine household expenses.

Visa continues to power these transactions through secure, trusted and rewarding payment experiences.

Partnering with Paytm, we are adding value to another key everyday payment use case, helping Visa cardholders save more on the categories that matter most while advancing our commitment to be the best way to pay and be paid.

Offer on Metro ticket Bookings

Eligible Visa cardholders will get offers of up to 50% off (up to Rs.50) or 25% off (up to Rs.20) on Metro ticket bookings through Paytm, with no minimum transaction value.

You can use the 50 per cent offer twice per card per month, and the 25 per cent offer five times per card per month. The offer lets regular metro commuters save even more.

Mobile Recharge and Bill payments

From October 1, 2026, Visa Classic Debit and Visa Platinum Debit cardholders can get a flat 10% offer up to Rs.100 on payments of Rs. 299 and above.

The offer covers mobile prepaid and postpaid recharges, electricity, water, broadband, DTH, gas cylinder, piped gas and FASTag.

The mobile recharge and bill payment offers are available from October 1 to December 31, 2026.

Paytm Promo Codes Details

To unlock the Metro ticket booking and Mobile recharge offers, the company has also provided the promo codes.

Visa Debit card 50% off up to Rs 50: VISADC50

Visa Credit card 50% off up to Rs 50: VISACC50

Visa Debit card 25% off up to Rs 20: VISADC

Visa Credit card 25% off up to Rs 20: VISACC

Recharges and Bill payments

Visa Classic Debit Card Flat 10% off up to Rs 100: VISACLASSICDC

Visa Platinum Debit Card Flat 10% off up to Rs 100: VISAPLATINUMDC

Visa Platinum Credit Card Flat 5% off up to Rs 100: VISAPLATINUMCC

The partnership between Paytm and Visa represents a powerful convergence of mass-market digital ecosystems and global payment infrastructure, fundamentally changing how everyday payments work in India.