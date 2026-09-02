In recent decades, the company made a major strategic shift by divesting its traditional television, audio, and lighting divisions to focus entirely on medical technology and personal care.

Philips is a global health technology company headquartered in the Netherlands, originally founded in 1891 as a light bulb manufacturer. Over more than a century, it expanded into a massive consumer electronics giant, famously co-inventing the compact disc and cassette tape.

The well-known brand Philips has officially entered the Indian smartphone market. On September 2, it launched its very first affordable smartphone, the Philips S7221, in India.

Now, the most famous Medical and electronic equipment brand is returning to the smartphone market with its 5G smartphone. It launched its first-ever smartphone named the IBM Simon Personal Communicator. Today, Philips has returned to the smartphone scene with the Philips S7221 5G.

Philips S7721 5G smartphone details

The rear panel has a raised camera module in the top left corner housing two vertically arranged camera lenses alongside a flash. The handset has rounded corners and the Philips branding positioned toward the lower half. It features a hole-punch display, with slim bezels on all sides.

Display features

The Philips S7721 5G will feature a 6.67-inch HD LCD screen with a 720 x 1,600 pixel resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The official Philips page claims it will deliver outstanding quality and a brilliant user experience.

Chipset and OS

The newly launched smartphone runs on an octa-core Spreadtrum T765 chipset. The device will carry up to 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone runs on Android 16, though it's unclear how many OS upgrades it will receive. The Philips S7221 5G is IP64-rated for protection against light water splashes and dust, while the side-mounted fingerprint scanner helps enhance security.

The new Philips with the T765 chipset seems to rival the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 found in other smartphones like the Realme P4R and OPPO K14, which also sell for under Rs 25,000.

Storage features

For the base variant, the tech firm offers 6GB of RAM, while other companies' devices resort to 4GB of RAM to tackle the ongoing memory crisis in the smartphone industry.

Camera features

The Philips S7221 5G features a 64MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The camera features also include AI scene detection and portrait mode, which captures images with DSLR-like bokeh in the background.

Battery and colour

A 5,700mAh battery will power the Philips S771 5G. It also comes with 25W fast charging. You can buy the Philips S771 on Amazon. It is available in black, grey, and white shades, but the official names of these colourways are currently unknown.

Pricing and Availability

The base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be offered at 20,499, and the higher variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be priced at 22,499.