PhonePe co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said the company has received licenses from the Central Bank of the UAE and will soon operationalise its services in the country.

The Bengaluru-headquartered fintech company announced the move on September 09, 2026, during the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai.

PhonePe is taking its biggest step beyond India as the digital payments company prepares to begin local operations in the United Arab Emirates, making the UAE its first international market.

However, PhonePe has not yet announced a specific date for when its UAE operations will officially go live.

The UAE expansion is an important shift for PhonePe because the company has so far built its business primarily around India's rapidly growing digital payments market.

This move will take PhonePe from supporting Indian users making payments overseas to becoming a locally regulated payments player in another country.

What PhonePe Will Offer In The UAE?

PhonePe's UAE business is expected to cover several areas of digital payments.

For Consumers And The Diaspora

A native digital wallet enabled by a Stored Value Facility license that lets UAE residents store money and make instant payments locally.

Custom consumer payment products, including gift cards for shopping and digital gifting.

A direct money transfer corridor that lets the extensive Indian diaspora in the UAE easily send remittances back home to India.

For Local Merchants

An end-to-end e-payment acceptance system via its Retail Payment Services and Card Schemes License for local business owners.

Infrastructure that lets UAE merchants process payments directly through the PhonePe ecosystem at physical store registers.

How It Integrates Locally

Instead of competing with local networks, PhonePe is building its services on top of the UAE's domestic payment rail, Aani, which is already linked to India's UPI ecosystem.

This allows UAE citizens and residents to make friction-free cross-border transactions and local terminal payments seamlessly.

PhonePe has already built a strong presence in India, diversified into financial services, and developed cross-border payment technology.

Moving into the UAE lets PhonePe test whether the model it built in India can adapt to customers, merchants, and regulations in another country.