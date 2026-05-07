The issue affected several Pixel models, ranging from the older Pixel 7a to the latest Pixel 10a.

One of the major fixes in this update addresses a wireless charging issue reported by Pixel users. According to Google, some Pixel phones experienced slower wireless charging speeds when the battery level was between 75 per cent and 80 per cent under certain conditions. The company says this problem has now been fixed.

Google has started rolling out the May 2026 software update for eligible Pixel smartphones. The latest Android 16-based build brings several bug fixes, system stability improvements, and the May 2026 security patch.

Camera and Display Improvements

Google has also fixed a camera-related bug on the Pixel 10. Some users had reported that the camera app would freeze while recording videos and adjusting the zoom level. The May 2026 update resolves this problem.

Apart from charging and camera fixes, the update also addresses display-related issues. In previous software versions, some users noticed a persistent flickering white dot or visual noise appearing at the top of the display in certain conditions.

Another issue caused the screen to appear fuzzy or frozen, or to show noise lines at times. Google says these problems have also been resolved with the latest update.

System Improvements and Security

The May 2026 Pixel update also brings general improvements to system stability and performance. However, Google has noted that some fixes may be carrier- or region-specific, so not all users may receive the same changes immediately.

Alongside these fixes, the update includes the May 2026 Android security patch. Google has also made an important bootloader-related change for the Pixel 10 series. According to the company's developer page, the May 2026 update for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold increments the anti-rollback version for the bootloader.

This means users who install the May 2026 update on these Pixel 10 models will not be able to flash later and boot older Android 16 builds.

Battery Life Issue Remains

However, the update does not appear to address the ongoing battery life issue reported by some Pixel users.

Google has only mentioned a fix for slow wireless charging at battery levels between 75 per cent and 80 per cent. There is no confirmed improvement in battery drain or battery backup in this update.

Users affected by the battery life problem may have to wait for another software patch. The issue has already been listed on Google's official issue tracker for some time, but the company has not yet shared a clear timeline for a fix.

Key fixes in Google Pixel May 2026 update

Table Category Fix / Improvement Wireless charging Fixes slow wireless charging when the battery reaches 75-80 per cent Camera Fixes camera freezing while recording video and adjusting zoom on Pixel 10 Display Fixes flickering white dot and visual noise issue Screen stability fixes fuzzy, frozen screen and noise line problems Performance General system stability and performance improvements Security Includes May 2026 Android security patch Bootloader Anti-rollback version updated for Pixel 10 series Battery life No fix mentioned for the ongoing battery drain issue

Pixel models mentioned in the update

Affected Devices Device / Series Update details Pixel 7a and newer models the wireless charging fix applies to several models. Pixel 10 Camera freeze fix included Pixel 10 Bootloader anti-rollback update Pixel 10 Pro Bootloader anti-rollback update Pixel 10 Pro XL Bootloader anti-rollback update Pixel 10 Pro Fold Bootloader anti-rollback update The Pixel 10a is included among the affected models for the wireless charging issue.

For now, the May 2026 update primarily focuses on fixing wireless charging issues, camera freezing, display glitches, security vulnerabilities, and overall system stability on supported Pixel smartphones.