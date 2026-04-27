POCO has expanded its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the POCO C81 and POCO C81X in India, continuing its strategy of delivering feature-rich devices at competitive prices. Both smartphones cater to entry-level and mid-range users, offering a balanced mix of performance, battery life, and modern features.

The POCO C81 and C81X are largely similar in terms of core hardware: both are powered by the UNISOC T7250 chipset, paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB. This makes them suitable for everyday tasks, including browsing, streaming, and light gaming.

In terms of cameras, both smartphones feature a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, offering decent photography for casual users. The devices also come equipped with large batteries: the POCO C81 packs a 6300mAh unit, while the C81X includes a 5200mAh unit. Both models support 15W fast charging and 7.5W reverse charging.