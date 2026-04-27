Technology

POCO C81 and C81X Launched in India with Feature Packed Budget Offerings

POCO has launched the C81 and C81X in India, offering feature-packed performance in the budget segment. With similar specs, large batteries, and smooth displays, the C81 stands out with newer software and eye-friendly features, while the C81X offers a lighter, more affordable alternative.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Poco C81 and C81X
Poco C81 and C81X launched in India, Sale starts at April 27

POCO has expanded its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the POCO C81 and POCO C81X in India, continuing its strategy of delivering feature-rich devices at competitive prices. Both smartphones cater to entry-level and mid-range users, offering a balanced mix of performance, battery life, and modern features.

The POCO C81 and C81X are largely similar in terms of core hardware: both are powered by the UNISOC T7250 chipset, paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB. This makes them suitable for everyday tasks, including browsing, streaming, and light gaming.

In terms of cameras, both smartphones feature a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, offering decent photography for casual users. The devices also come equipped with large batteries: the POCO C81 packs a 6300mAh unit, while the C81X includes a 5200mAh unit. Both models support 15W fast charging and 7.5W reverse charging.

Design-wise, the C81 is slightly slimmer but heavier, while the C81X is lighter with a marginally thicker build. Overall, the POCO C81 stands out as the more future-proof and user-friendly option, whereas the C81X remains a solid choice for users who prefer simplicity and a lighter device.

Specifications

POCO C81 & POCO C81X Common Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD
Refresh Rate120Hz
Touch Sampling Rate240Hz
ProcessorUNISOC T7250
RAM3GB / 4GB
Storage64GB (Expandable up to 2TB)
Rear Camera13MP
Front Camera8MP
SIMDual SIM
ProtectionIP52 dust and splash resistant
Charging15W fast charging, 7.5W reverse charging

POCO C81

  • Battery: 6300mAh

  • OS: Android 16 with HyperOS 3

  • Display Features: TÜV Rheinland low blue light, flicker-free, circadian-friendly

  • Design: Slightly slimmer but heavier

  • Price: ₹10,999 (starting)

POCO C81X

  • Battery: 5200mAh

  • OS: Android 15 with HyperOS 2

  • Display: Standard panel

  • Design: Slightly thicker but lighter

  • Price: ₹9,999 (starting)

Price & Availability

The POCO C81 starts at ₹10,999, while the POCO C81X starts at ₹9,999. Both devices were officially launched on April 23, 2026, with sales beginning from April 27, 2026, at 12 PM via Flipkart.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main differences between POCO C81 and C81X?
The main differences are battery capacity (C81 has 6300mAh vs C81X's 5200mAh), operating system (C81 runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3 vs C81X's Android 15 with HyperOS 2), display features (C81 has TÜV Rheinland certification), design (C81 is slimmer but heavier), and price (C81 starts at ₹10,999 vs C81X at ₹9,999).
What processor and RAM options do POCO C81 and C81X have?
Both POCO C81 and C81X are powered by the UNISOC T7250 chipset and come with either 3GB or 4GB RAM options. They also feature 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB, making them suitable for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and light gaming.
When will POCO C81 and C81X be available for purchase in India?
Both POCO C81 and C81X were officially launched on April 23, 2026, with sales beginning from April 27, 2026, at 12 PM. The devices will be available for purchase via Flipkart, with the C81 starting at ₹10,999 and the C81X starting at ₹9,999.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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